ChargePoint Launches Electric Fleet Charging Ecosystem

The whole ground transportation sector should electrify in the next 15 years. However, when you look at the different uses cases, some seem much more logical immediately than others. Fleets that travel a lot of miles (or km) but on predictable routes or trip patterns can be exceptional cases for electrification. The lower cost of “fuel” (electricity versus fossil fuel) and other operational costs makes the “total cost of ownership” advantage that much better. Also, fleet managers are more likely to pay attention to and care about operational cost than private car owners.

So, with that in mind, it is both not surprising and quite exciting that ChargePoint has just rolled out a “global fleet solution portfolio.” No matter the type of size of your fleet, ChargePoint wants your business. Much of this is pre-existing products and services, but it is more comprehensively packaged and tailored to fleets now.

“From concept to scale, ChargePoint’s global fleet solution portfolio includes everything fleets need to electrify and optimize fueling as they grow,” ChargePoint writes. “Fleet management software combined with ChargePoint’s AC and DC fast charging solutions balance charging costs with operational readiness for light- to heavy-duty vehicles across depot, on-route and at-home charging. Expert design/build services ensure a smooth transition to electrification. Ongoing support and maintenance guarantee maximum uptime for essential fueling.”

Products and services included in its fleet charging options include:

ChargePoint® Express Plus — DC fast charging built on software-defined hardware architecture, which includes: Each EXPP Power Block houses up to five self-contained EXPP Power Modules that can flexibly distribute up to 200 kW. EXPP Power Link dispenses power to EVs and supports up to two flexible cables compatible with all standard connector types. Connecting multiple EXPP Power Blocks optimizes power sharing flexibility and scalability. Multiple EXPP Power Links enable a mix of sequential and simultaneous charging. Cable management ensures EXPP Power Link stations can support various vehicle sizes and parking configurations while keeping cables safely off the ground. Mounting options include Wall, Pedestal and Gantry. The ChargePoint Express Plus solution features native support for the Open ChargePoint Protocol (OCPP).

— DC fast charging built on software-defined hardware architecture, which includes: ChargePoint Fleet Depot, Mobility and Home software solutions — this includes: Depot software manages energy to minimize infrastructure and fuel costs while ensuring operational readiness through telematics, scheduling, utility and vehicle integrations. Mobility software ensures fleet drivers never get stranded on route by making it easy to find and pay for public charging using a variety of payment options including fuel cards. Home software enables fleets to offer home charging to drivers with take-home vehicles, managing the entire workflow of procurement, installation and fuel reimbursement. Application programming interfaces (APIs) and global partnerships across telematics, fuel cards, fleet and asset management systems complement ChargePoint solutions and ensure seamless integration with existing fleet operations.

— this includes: 50-amp AC fleet charging stations & software

80-amp AC charging solution for fleets

ChargePoint Assure® Pro maintenance and management package , which includes: Technical support around the clock in local languages Proactive station monitoring and role-based alerts and notifications One-hour response, same-day dispatch and 24-hour resolution commitments Extended parts warranty, including labor and spares management

Go ahead and sign up for a free fleet assessment if this interests you.

“Successful fleet electrification requires optimizing, adapting and scaling to all of the unique needs that fleets have — from planning to implementation — and we offer the most complete portfolio for the market,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President of Product at ChargePoint. I interviewed Bill Loewenthal last month for an in-depth look at what ChargePoint offers. For more on that, listen to the podcasts below or head over to the summary articles: