Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of ChargePoint

Clean Transport

ChargePoint Launches Electric Fleet Charging Ecosystem

Published

The whole ground transportation sector should electrify in the next 15 years. However, when you look at the different uses cases, some seem much more logical immediately than others. Fleets that travel a lot of miles (or km) but on predictable routes or trip patterns can be exceptional cases for electrification. The lower cost of “fuel” (electricity versus fossil fuel) and other operational costs makes the “total cost of ownership” advantage that much better. Also, fleet managers are more likely to pay attention to and care about operational cost than private car owners.

So, with that in mind, it is both not surprising and quite exciting that ChargePoint has just rolled out a “global fleet solution portfolio.” No matter the type of size of your fleet, ChargePoint wants your business. Much of this is pre-existing products and services, but it is more comprehensively packaged and tailored to fleets now.

“From concept to scale, ChargePoint’s global fleet solution portfolio includes everything fleets need to electrify and optimize fueling as they grow,” ChargePoint writes. “Fleet management software combined with ChargePoint’s AC and DC fast charging solutions balance charging costs with operational readiness for light- to heavy-duty vehicles across depot, on-route and at-home charging. Expert design/build services ensure a smooth transition to electrification. Ongoing support and maintenance guarantee maximum uptime for essential fueling.”

Image courtesy of ChargePoint

Products and services included in its fleet charging options include:

  • ChargePoint® Express Plus — DC fast charging built on software-defined hardware architecture, which includes:
    • Each EXPP Power Block houses up to five self-contained EXPP Power Modules that can flexibly distribute up to 200 kW.
    • EXPP Power Link dispenses power to EVs and supports up to two flexible cables compatible with all standard connector types.
    • Connecting multiple EXPP Power Blocks optimizes power sharing flexibility and scalability.
    • Multiple EXPP Power Links enable a mix of sequential and simultaneous charging.
    • Cable management ensures EXPP Power Link stations can support various vehicle sizes and parking configurations while keeping cables safely off the ground. Mounting options include Wall, Pedestal and Gantry.
    • The ChargePoint Express Plus solution features native support for the Open ChargePoint Protocol (OCPP).
  • ChargePoint Fleet Depot, Mobility and Home software solutions — this includes:
    • Depot software manages energy to minimize infrastructure and fuel costs while ensuring operational readiness through telematics, scheduling, utility and vehicle integrations.
    • Mobility software ensures fleet drivers never get stranded on route by making it easy to find and pay for public charging using a variety of payment options including fuel cards.
    • Home software enables fleets to offer home charging to drivers with take-home vehicles, managing the entire workflow of procurement, installation and fuel reimbursement.
    • Application programming interfaces (APIs) and global partnerships across telematics, fuel cards, fleet and asset management systems complement ChargePoint solutions and ensure seamless integration with existing fleet operations.
  • 50-amp AC fleet charging stations & software
  • 80-amp AC charging solution for fleets
  • ChargePoint Assure® Pro maintenance and management package, which includes:
    • Technical support around the clock in local languages
    • Proactive station monitoring and role-based alerts and notifications
    • One-hour response, same-day dispatch and 24-hour resolution commitments
    • Extended parts warranty, including labor and spares management

Go ahead and sign up for a free fleet assessment if this interests you.

“Successful fleet electrification requires optimizing, adapting and scaling to all of the unique needs that fleets have — from planning to implementation — and we offer the most complete portfolio for the market,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President of Product at ChargePoint. I interviewed Bill Loewenthal last month for an in-depth look at what ChargePoint offers. For more on that, listen to the podcasts below or head over to the summary articles:

 

You can subscribe and listen to CleanTech Talk on: AnchorApple Podcasts/iTunesBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercastPocketPodbeanRadio PublicSoundCloudSpotify, or Stitcher.
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

FedEx Hops On Nuro’s Autonomous Bandwagon

Nuro first tripped my radar with a Dominos commercial showing its cute, non-threatening autonomous delivery robot happily arriving at someone’s door with a steaming...

4 days ago

Clean Transport

How A Southern California School District Is Leading The E-Bus Revolution

As K-12 budgets continue to tighten and communities become increasingly concerned about sustainability issues, more and more school districts are evaluating green transportation options....

June 3, 2021

Cars

EV Charging Progress, Holes, & Opportunities — ChargePoint Interview, Part 2

In part 2 of this CleanTech Talk interview with Bill Loewenthal, Senior VP of Product at ChargePoint, we talk about EV charging progress, holes,...

June 2, 2021

Clean Transport

ChargePoint’s Role in Advancing the US EV Charging Market — Podcast

In this episode of CleanTech Talk, I talk with Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President of Product at ChargePoint, about the US EV market, advancing...

May 17, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.