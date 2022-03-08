First-ever Honda CRF-E2 Electric Dirt Bike for Kids! (w/ Video)

We’ve been waiting for the first all-electric production motorcycle from Honda for several years now, and it looks like it’s finally here. Meet the CRF-E2, the first-ever electric Honda motorcycle you can buy at your local Honda dealer!

The bike itself is built by Greenger Powersports under a license from Honda, and sold exclusively through Honda powersports dealers. And, sure – that makes this a bit less of a “Honda” than Honda fans would probably like, but the first Honda Passport was built by Isuzu and the upcoming all-electric Honda electric cars will ride on a GM platform, so it’s not a totally unprecedented arrangement. For that matter, Stacyc builds the electric starter bikes for Harley-Davidson, Husqvarna, and KTM, so it’s all over.

Regardless, this Greenger-built Honda CRF-E2 is aimed at the 50cc class, and promises to “leave a lasting impression … (your kids) will never forget the experience.” The CRF-E2 promises your kids all the fun of the CRF50, but without having to deal with the noise, emission, and heat (which is dangerous, and a fire hazard) from the gas engine.

At $2950, plus freight and destination, the CRF-E2 isn’t cheap. In fact, it’s a lot more expensive than a Tesla Cyberquad and squarely in Volcon Runt territory – and the Runt is in no danger of being dethroned as a “best bikes” pick, in my opinion. But that’s just me. Check out the full spec sheet and launch video, below, then let us know what you think of this little electric Honda in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Honda CRF-E2 Electric Dirt Bike

Name Specification Electric Motor: 48 V- BLDC motor with inner rotor Rated Output 1.2 KW / 2000RPM Max. Power: 2.5 KW Torque: Rate:5.5Nm; Max:25Nm Max Motor Speed: 4,000 RPM Final Drive: 01:07.1 Drive Mode: Stage 1 , Stage 2 Cooling System: Air Cooled Powerpack: Swappable lithium-Ion battery, L*W*H:145*91*270mm, Weight:5.9kg(13lb) Capacity/Energy: 20 AH/960 Wh Charging Time 100%: Standard: 4 Hours , Quick Charge: 2.5 Hours Charging Time 80%: Standard: 3.2 Hours , Quick Charge: 2 Hours Run Time: 2 hours in ideal conditions with full charge Charger Line Voltage: 90-264 V/50-60 Hz Charging Input: 1.3A@230V(AC) Charging Power: 290 W Frame: Aluminum twin-spar with Double-Cradle Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum ϕ22mm Front Suspension: Hydraulic Conventional Telescopic Fork ϕ33mm, Length 600mm(24.25inches) Rear Suspension: DNM Rebound/Preload Adjustable，Length 230mm(9inches) Suspension Travel Front /Rear: 100mm(3.9ins)/210mm(8.3inches) Front Brake: Hydraulic caliper w/ 190 mm petal-style rotor; right-hand-lever actuated Rear Brake: Hydraulic caliper w/ 190 mm petal-style rotor; left-hand-lever actuated Front /Rear Rims: 12×1.6 spoke aluminum rim Front /Rear Tires: 60/100-12 Kenda® Millville K771 knobby tire Chain: 428H Steering Head Angle: 25° Triple Clamp Offset: 25° Trail: 32mm Wheel Base: 970mm (38inches) Handlebar Height: 860mm (33.8inches) Ground Clearance: 200mm (7.8inches) Seat Height: Adjustable 630mm (24.8inches) / 650mm (25.5inches) Overall length: 1395mm (55inches) Overall Width: 690mm (27.1inches) Overall Height: 920mm (36.2inches) Max Load: 45kg (99lb) Weight: 48kg (106lb)

Source | Images: Honda.

Advertisement