Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

First-ever Honda CRF-E2 Electric Dirt Bike for Kids! (w/ Video)

The first-ever electric Honda motorcycle is here! (Kinda.)

Published

We’ve been waiting for the first all-electric production motorcycle from Honda for several years now, and it looks like it’s finally here. Meet the CRF-E2, the first-ever electric Honda motorcycle you can buy at your local Honda dealer!

The bike itself is built by Greenger Powersports under a license from Honda, and sold exclusively through Honda powersports dealers. And, sure – that makes this a bit less of a “Honda” than Honda fans would probably like, but the first Honda Passport was built by Isuzu and the upcoming all-electric Honda electric cars will ride on a GM platform, so it’s not a totally unprecedented arrangement. For that matter, Stacyc builds the electric starter bikes for Harley-Davidson, Husqvarna, and KTM, so it’s all over.

Regardless, this Greenger-built Honda CRF-E2 is aimed at the 50cc class, and promises to “leave a lasting impression … (your kids) will never forget the experience.” The CRF-E2 promises your kids all the fun of the CRF50, but without having to deal with the noise, emission, and heat (which is dangerous, and a fire hazard) from the gas engine.

At $2950, plus freight and destination, the CRF-E2 isn’t cheap. In fact, it’s a lot more expensive than a Tesla Cyberquad and squarely in Volcon Runt territory – and the Runt is in no danger of being dethroned as a “best bikes” pick, in my opinion. But that’s just me. Check out the full spec sheet and launch video, below, then let us know what you think of this little electric Honda in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Honda CRF-E2 Electric Dirt Bike

honda crf-e2 electric motorcycle

Image courtesy Honda.

 

Name Specification
Electric Motor: 48 V- BLDC motor with inner rotor
Rated Output 1.2 KW / 2000RPM
Max. Power: 2.5 KW
Torque: Rate:5.5Nm; Max:25Nm
Max Motor Speed: 4,000 RPM
Final Drive: 01:07.1
Drive Mode: Stage 1 , Stage 2
Cooling System: Air Cooled
Powerpack: Swappable lithium-Ion battery, L*W*H:145*91*270mm, Weight:5.9kg(13lb)
Capacity/Energy: 20 AH/960 Wh
Charging Time 100%: Standard: 4 Hours , Quick Charge: 2.5 Hours
Charging Time 80%: Standard: 3.2 Hours , Quick Charge: 2 Hours
Run Time: 2 hours in ideal conditions with full charge
Charger Line Voltage: 90-264 V/50-60 Hz
Charging Input: 1.3A@230V(AC)
Charging Power: 290 W
Frame: Aluminum twin-spar with Double-Cradle
Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum ϕ22mm
Front Suspension: Hydraulic Conventional Telescopic Fork ϕ33mm, Length 600mm(24.25inches)
Rear Suspension: DNM Rebound/Preload Adjustable，Length 230mm(9inches)
Suspension Travel Front /Rear: 100mm(3.9ins)/210mm(8.3inches)
Front Brake: Hydraulic caliper w/ 190 mm petal-style rotor; right-hand-lever actuated
Rear Brake: Hydraulic caliper w/ 190 mm petal-style rotor; left-hand-lever actuated
Front /Rear Rims: 12×1.6 spoke aluminum rim
Front /Rear Tires: 60/100-12 Kenda® Millville K771 knobby tire
Chain: 428H
Steering Head Angle: 25°
Triple Clamp Offset: 25°
Trail: 32mm
Wheel Base: 970mm (38inches)
Handlebar Height: 860mm (33.8inches)
Ground Clearance: 200mm (7.8inches)
Seat Height: Adjustable 630mm (24.8inches) / 650mm (25.5inches)
Overall length: 1395mm (55inches)
Overall Width: 690mm (27.1inches)
Overall Height: 920mm (36.2inches)
Max Load: 45kg (99lb)
Weight: 48kg (106lb)

Source | Images: Honda.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Sony Vision-S Prototype Sony Vision-S Prototype

Cars

Honda & Sony Will Build Electric Cars Together

Apple may never get around to selling electric cars — that project has been on again/off again for years. Honda is another company that...

4 days ago
Gogoro Scooter Battery Gogoro Scooter Battery

Clean Transport

Gogoro Goes Big With One Millionth Swappable Battery

Leading the pack with one million batteries and 255 million battery swaps.

February 24, 2022
Triumph TE-1 Electric Motorcycle Triumph TE-1 Electric Motorcycle

Clean Transport

Electric Triumph TE-1 Motorcycle Revealed

Developed by Williams Advanced Engineering and packed with Formula E technology, this first electric Triumph motorcycle is, indeed, a triumph!

February 8, 2022
Electric Ducati V21L MotoE Racer Electric Ducati V21L MotoE Racer

Clean Transport

Electric Ducati V21L MotoE Racer Gets Tested

The newest MotoE racer is also the best-looking bike in the series' history.

December 29, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.