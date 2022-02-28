Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Polestar 2 ANCAP head on impact

Cars

No Surprises Here: Polestar 2 Aces ANCAP Crash Tests

The Volvo-developed Polestar 2 earns high marks on the ANCAP crash test.

Published

In what might be the least surprising headline you read this week, the Volvo-developed Polestar 2 has aced the ANCAP safety tests, earning a five-star top safety rating from the independent vehicle safety body.

Only the fifth battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be tested under the 2020-2022 version of the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), the Polestar 2 did particularly well on adult occupant protection, earning 92% of the possible points. The Polestar earned a 6 out of 6 score in both side and far-side impact tests, and close to full marks on front offset, full, oblique pole, and whiplash protection – and, at no point, did the battery’s integrity fail.

Polestar 2 ANCAP side impact crash test

As good as it gets; image courtesy ANCAP.

“Today’s consumers are looking to purchase vehicles with top safety and environmental credentials,” ANCAP chief executive Carla Hoorweg said of the report. “The well-rounded Polestar 2 ticks these boxes and adds to the suite of 5 star rated EVs now available to Australasian consumers.”

The Polestar sedan also scored well on child occupant impact protection, scoring well on dynamic front and side safety. The built-in child restraints were also highly rated, but it’s worth mentioning that ANCAP had some criticism here, especially when it comes to all rear-facing child seats. “The (official) Type A capsule could not be correctly installed in the rear outboard seating positions,” reads the report. “One of the selected Type A convertible seats could not be correctly installed in rearward facing mode using the ISOfix anchorages, and one of the selected booster seats could not be correctly installed in the center rear seating position.”

What That Means

Look, I’m a noted Volvo apologist, so I’m not going to condemn the relatively compact sedan for not being able to fit a convertible rear-facing seat in the center position of the back seat. If you have to put a kid there, however, the fact that you can’t is going to be a big problem. That said, the Polestar 2 got a perfect score for the two outboard seats, so draw your conclusions accordingly.

Image courtesy ANCAP.

You can read the full ANCAP safety report for the Polestar 2 by clicking here, then let us know whether the Polestar’s safety performance would lead you to be more likely to consider buying one in the future by scrolling down to the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Source | Images: ANCAP.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla S3XY electric cars. Tesla S3XY electric cars.

Cars

These Are The Best Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2022 (That Aren’t a Tesla)

What to buy when you want anything but a Tesla.

6 days ago

Cars

Tesla & Elon Musk Got Free Advertising In The Super Bowl

Tesla and Elon Musk kind of got some free advertising in the Super Bowl this year. If you think about it, companies paying millions...

February 17, 2022
Polestar ad Polestar ad

Cars

Opinion: Tesla, EV Revolution Benefit From Polestar Super Bowl Ad

Polestar spent $6.5 million to promote its electric sedan during the Super Bowl last night, but it helped promote Tesla at the same time.

February 14, 2022

Cars

UK Starts 2022 Above 20% Plugin EV Share — May End Close To 50%

The UK saw plugin electric vehicle share hit 20.4% in January 2022, up from 13.7% in January 2021. Full battery electrics almost doubled their...

February 7, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.