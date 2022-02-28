No Surprises Here: Polestar 2 Aces ANCAP Crash Tests

In what might be the least surprising headline you read this week, the Volvo-developed Polestar 2 has aced the ANCAP safety tests, earning a five-star top safety rating from the independent vehicle safety body.

Only the fifth battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be tested under the 2020-2022 version of the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), the Polestar 2 did particularly well on adult occupant protection, earning 92% of the possible points. The Polestar earned a 6 out of 6 score in both side and far-side impact tests, and close to full marks on front offset, full, oblique pole, and whiplash protection – and, at no point, did the battery’s integrity fail.

“Today’s consumers are looking to purchase vehicles with top safety and environmental credentials,” ANCAP chief executive Carla Hoorweg said of the report. “The well-rounded Polestar 2 ticks these boxes and adds to the suite of 5 star rated EVs now available to Australasian consumers.”

The Polestar sedan also scored well on child occupant impact protection, scoring well on dynamic front and side safety. The built-in child restraints were also highly rated, but it’s worth mentioning that ANCAP had some criticism here, especially when it comes to all rear-facing child seats. “The (official) Type A capsule could not be correctly installed in the rear outboard seating positions,” reads the report. “One of the selected Type A convertible seats could not be correctly installed in rearward facing mode using the ISOfix anchorages, and one of the selected booster seats could not be correctly installed in the center rear seating position.”

What That Means

Look, I’m a noted Volvo apologist, so I’m not going to condemn the relatively compact sedan for not being able to fit a convertible rear-facing seat in the center position of the back seat. If you have to put a kid there, however, the fact that you can’t is going to be a big problem. That said, the Polestar 2 got a perfect score for the two outboard seats, so draw your conclusions accordingly.

You can read the full ANCAP safety report for the Polestar 2 by clicking here, then let us know whether the Polestar’s safety performance would lead you to be more likely to consider buying one in the future by scrolling down to the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Source | Images: ANCAP.

