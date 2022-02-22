Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Proves It’s In A League Of Its Own

Published

The Tesla Model S Plaid continues to prove that it’s in a league of its own. Having been in one last year, I can confirm that the speed genuinely makes your heart race. The world’s fastest production car (ever) proved itself a fierce competitor when pitted against a Lucid Air and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S on a track recently.

Veteran drag racer and host of Drag Times Brooks Weisblat has been featuring the Lucid Air in a few of his recent videos. In the one above, he features a Lucid Air against a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S at the John Hennessey facility just outside of Houston, TX.

“We were the first to test out the 1,111 horsepower Lucid Air Dream Edition and then line it up against the Tesla Plaid and then against the Taycan Turbo S.”

Weisblat noted that these cars are the top three quickest, most powerful four-door sedans in the world and would be running heads up down the quarter-mile with both drag and roll racing. Combined, the three cars provide close to 3,000 horsepower, which proves again that electric vehicles have what it takes to overpower ICE vehicles.

In the video, he quickly explained the weight, horsepower, and cost of each of the vehicles.

The Lucid Air Performance Dream Edition has two electric motors and weighs 5,300 pounds, with a cost of $179,000. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S gets 750 horsepower from its two electric motors, has a two-speed transmission, and weighs 5,300 pounds. It is also the most expensive of the three EVs, costing around $220,000. The Tesla Model S Plaid, which was the most inexpensive of the three vehicles, has a $129,000 price tag, weighs less than both other vehicles — 4,800 pounds. It also has three electric motors.

“I personally ran the quickest Taycan down the quarter-mile, edging out the previous generation Tesla Model S in a heads-up race. But now, of course, Tesla came back with a complete monster, the refreshed Tesla Model S Plaid.”

The Tesla Model S Plaid proved to be in a league of its own in each of the three races, dominating its competition. Although the Lucid Air look somewhat quick, it made the Taycan Turbo S look like it was standing still.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Will Probably Bring Cybertruck To Tesla Takeover

Elon Musk will probably bring the Tesla Cybertruck to the Tesla Takeover in August. In a tweet on Twitter, John from Tesla Owners of...

3 hours ago
West Virginia wants to ban over the air software updates West Virginia wants to ban over the air software updates

Cars

EXCLUSIVE: West Virginia Wants To Ban Tesla & Others From Sending OTA Updates To Customer Cars

West Virginia wants to ban Tesla and other automakers from sending out over-the-air updates, among other things, to vehicle owners. In a letter from...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla’s Giga Fest At Giga Texas Date: April 7, 2022

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has announced the date of Tesla’s Giga Fest at Giga Texas — twice. He actually pulled a prank with the...

6 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model Y Crosses 500,000 Sales In Just 2 Years!

Why has the Tesla Model Y experienced such vigorous sales in the two years since its release? Why are so many more future Model...

8 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.