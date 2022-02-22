Tesla Model S Plaid Proves It’s In A League Of Its Own

The Tesla Model S Plaid continues to prove that it’s in a league of its own. Having been in one last year, I can confirm that the speed genuinely makes your heart race. The world’s fastest production car (ever) proved itself a fierce competitor when pitted against a Lucid Air and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S on a track recently.

Veteran drag racer and host of Drag Times Brooks Weisblat has been featuring the Lucid Air in a few of his recent videos. In the one above, he features a Lucid Air against a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S at the John Hennessey facility just outside of Houston, TX.

“We were the first to test out the 1,111 horsepower Lucid Air Dream Edition and then line it up against the Tesla Plaid and then against the Taycan Turbo S.”

Weisblat noted that these cars are the top three quickest, most powerful four-door sedans in the world and would be running heads up down the quarter-mile with both drag and roll racing. Combined, the three cars provide close to 3,000 horsepower, which proves again that electric vehicles have what it takes to overpower ICE vehicles.

In the video, he quickly explained the weight, horsepower, and cost of each of the vehicles.

The Lucid Air Performance Dream Edition has two electric motors and weighs 5,300 pounds, with a cost of $179,000. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S gets 750 horsepower from its two electric motors, has a two-speed transmission, and weighs 5,300 pounds. It is also the most expensive of the three EVs, costing around $220,000. The Tesla Model S Plaid, which was the most inexpensive of the three vehicles, has a $129,000 price tag, weighs less than both other vehicles — 4,800 pounds. It also has three electric motors.

“I personally ran the quickest Taycan down the quarter-mile, edging out the previous generation Tesla Model S in a heads-up race. But now, of course, Tesla came back with a complete monster, the refreshed Tesla Model S Plaid.”

The Tesla Model S Plaid proved to be in a league of its own in each of the three races, dominating its competition. Although the Lucid Air look somewhat quick, it made the Taycan Turbo S look like it was standing still.

