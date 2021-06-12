Attending The Tesla Model S Plaid Event — Model S Plaid Is Like A Spaceship!

I went to the Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event this week, and it was thrilling. I wasn’t planning on actually coming to the event, but when things are meant to be, they happen — and it happened for me. My friend Isaac Latterell tweeted to Elon Musk asking him to give me press access. I could have asked, but it honestly didn’t even cross my mind to do so. Plus, I really don’t like asking for big favors like that. It’s just how I was raised. I figured this was for Tesla owners and customers who have supported the company and that I would just watch from home.

Hey @elonmusk could we perhaps get @cleantechnica journalist @JohnnaCrider1 press access to the event? — Isaac Latterell (@IsaacLatterell) June 9, 2021

Then I got an email from Tesla inviting me to come. With the help of friends, I made last-minute arrangements to go. I literally found out less than 24 hours before the event that I was attending. My friend Al, with Tesla Owners of East Bay, invited me to crash with him and his family and he advised me to get a jacket. Mind you, I was in the Louisiana heat and it was 95 degrees with 100% humidity, so I thought he was exaggerating. California is supposed to be warm right? In June?

Last night it was so cold at the Tesla event. Coming from a climate of 95 +100% humidity to cold Cali was a shock. I didn’t bring a jacket but Tesla gave Group 0 members blankets. Also merch too. That blanket made a huge difference 😅 pic.twitter.com/Mn6acn8qnV — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) June 11, 2021

When I got to the event — wearing a very thin sweater that I found at Target — I discovered that not only did Tesla allow me to come, I was informed that I was in Group 0, which I thought was interesting. Starting groups with 0 instead of 1 is … odd. I asked the person who gave me the badge what the significance of Group 0 was and she told me that it was VIP. I was floored.

Hanging in VIP—grateful for the blankets since yours truly didn’t bring a jacket pic.twitter.com/aSUxGyp1nQ — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) June 11, 2021

Another thing that Group 0 members received was the privilege of being the first to go on a test ride in the new Tesla Model S Plaid.

The Test Ride

Michael, who works with Tesla, was my driver. I rode in the back with my awesome friend Eli Burton, the creator of Starman Comics, which currently has a Kickstarter going. Dan Markham from What’s Inside was in the front. Teslarati also featured my video in this article.

Michael also allowed me to get my own video of the display of the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Video of the display inside the Model S Plaid. Eli want the only one who couldn’t get out of the car 😀🤣 pic.twitter.com/KfnyAbYQwJ — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) June 11, 2021

The test ride was amazing. Elon was not exaggerating when he said this was the fastest car ever created, but that is impossible to really convey in words. The beautiful part is that this is an electric vehicle, and Elon’s heart and passion for sustainable energy were felt in every aspect of the vehicle, from the design to the speed.

“It’s gotta be clear, like, man, sustainable energy cars can be the fastest cars, can be the safest cars, can be the most kick-ass cars in every way,” Elon said. The vehicle goes from 0 to 60 in 1.99 seconds. When Michael accelerated, it literally felt as if I was being pushed back into the seat of the car. It’s like riding in an airplane when it takes off, but 1,000 times more intense. For those who are afraid of flying, especially when taking off in the airplane, I suggest you take a ride in the Model S Plaid — I think it will help you overcome your fears.

After exiting the vehicle, my heart was still pounding well over 30 minutes later. Perhaps it was a mix of adrenaline, excitement, lack of sleep, and the insane rush of the Model S Plaid.

Other Highlights

Not only did I get to meet several Tesla Twitter friends, but I got to meet Franz von Holzhausen, who led design of the Model S Plaid as well as Tesla’s other vehicles. And, yes, he brought the sledgehammer, but it was to break records, not windows.

I was wrapped up in the blanket Tesla provided us, since I was freezing.

So awesome to be here pic.twitter.com/ejuk0DNVG9 — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) June 11, 2021

It was super cool meeting you @omead_a 😀 pic.twitter.com/GpaV7bWoPJ — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) June 11, 2021

Alien Engineering & UFOs

When Elon was talking about how the engineering was practically alien, I made a joke about the Model S Plaid being able to catch up to UFOs, or catch one. I waited for that quiet moment and yelled it out — and, to my surprise, people laughed, including Elon. However, after riding in it, that sure felt possible.

Engineering that’s practically alien Me : “You can catch a UFO with it”@elonmusk “haha yes” pic.twitter.com/DvJF9iBwGR — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) June 11, 2021

A Message To Elon & All Tesla Employees

Elon, if you’re reading this, I just want to say thank you for inviting me. Being here was a mind-blowing experience. I met a few Tesla employees at the hotel and I told them that their work matters. One who I met asked me what was going on. We randomly met in the hotel and I explained that there was a Tesla event and he said that he worked there. So, naturally, I invited him to the party.

To any Tesla employee reading this, I just want to emphasize that your work is really, really important. Elon Musk and Tesla are making a positive change in an industry that has been polluting our planet for decades. We often take for granted the very air that we breathe. I don’t — I have asthma. Being able to breathe freely without any type of lung issue is a luxury to me. Our air is worth fighting for, and the work that you all do is helping to create a better world — one where the air we breathe doesn’t poison our future generations.

So, as you work the line, take photos, or even work as a janitor — you are making an impact. I can’t stress this enough. Your work matters.

So grateful to be a part of this wonderful community. Grateful that I got to come and witness history in the making. Thank you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/oYsev6SJc7 — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) June 11, 2021

For me, I’m just a girl from a small city in Louisiana, a state where the politicians are swayed by dealerships and oil and gas industry tycoons. However, Elon Musk and the folks at Tesla made me feel as if I am valued and I greatly appreciate that. And after experiencing the Model S Plaid in action, hearing the spaceship noises that the Teslas make, I can’t understand why anyone thinks these cars are not great.

You need to experience this car.