flo public fast chargers for electric cars
Image courtesy Flo

FLO Installs the Northernmost Fast Chargers in North America

FLO installs the northernmost DC fast chargers on the continent — doesn’t mention the North Pole once!

If Santa ever trades in his reindeer for battery power, he might rest easier knowing there’s a convenient public charging station close to home. That’s because FLO just installed a pair of DC fast chargers in Fairbanks, Alaska.

“This is an important accomplishment for FLO as we continue to reach underserved EV drivers across the US and contribute to global EV adoption,” said Michael Pelsoci, Regional Sales Director for FLO in Alaska. “This is the farthest north that FLO’s DC fast chargers have ever been installed, although it is not our first exposure to very cold climates, having operated FLO chargers in Whitehorse, Yukon for some time. Indeed, FLO charging stations are certified to operate to temperature as low as -40 degrees and have proven over the years to be durable and reliable in even the harshest weather conditions.”

So, okay, the FLO people didn’t say anything about Santa or Tesla-driving elves or even electric snowmobiles like the kind Taiga is building not too very far away in their new facility. Even so, these are the first DC fast chargers of any kind to be installed in Fairbanks, and they’re close enough to Delta Junction, Nenana, Healy, and Denali, Alaska, to service those towns as well … even if, you know, they’re too cool or professional or whatever to talk about Santa (who these are obviously for).

Instead of Santa-related winter insanity, smart people are applauding this new installation to further benefit rural EV owners. “We are thrilled to support innovation to move electrified transportation forward in Alaska,” said John Burns, President/CEO, Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA). “GVEA recognizes that the adoption of EVs in the Interior will help to reduce carbon emissions and improve Fairbanks’s air quality issues related to PM2.5 [1]. With recent improvements, there is increased interest from GVEA members in owning an EV. It is our goal to support a robust charging network, so EV owners can travel without limitations.”

In all seriousness, though, the expansion of FLO’s fast charging network into Alaska is big news. Rural and remote communities often seem to be left out of the electric car conversation, so it’s great to see more evidence that electric cars really are for everyone, no matter where they live.

Even Santa Claus.

That’s my take, anyway — what’s yours? You can read the original press release at this link, then scroll down to the comments section and let us know what you think of FLO’s new Northwest EV Passage. Enjoy!

 
