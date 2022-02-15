Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Super Bowl LVI EV Ads. Source: EVANNEX.

Cars

It’s Here: All The Super Bowl LVI Electric Car Ads In One Place!

The best electric car ads from this year’s big game are right here!

Published

It was the biggest Sunday of the year for the NFL. Two football teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, were ready to go. Everyone would be watching more than the game, though — they’d also be tuning in for the ads during the Super Bowl commercial breaks, and electric cars were primed to be everywhere this year.

According to Roadshow, “Electric vehicles continue to gain market share, so it’s no surprise that there’s … EVs and the hardware we need to run them.”

Editor’s note: Below are several short versions of EV ads teasing their Super Bowl slots. Other and longer versions of them can also now be found if you didn’t catch them during the big event. This article was written before the game, so what is featured below is what was out before then.

This Year’s Electrified Super Bowl Ads

The first Super Bowl ad for your consideration comes from BMW, and reads, “Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus, the Greek god of thunder, and Salma Hayek plays his wife, Hera. The pair decide to hang up their hats and retire to Palm Springs, eventually picking up an all-electric BMW iX.”

GM is touting their EV prowess with none other than Dr. Evil (courtesy of Mike Myers). Andrew Krok writes, “As someone who grew up on the Austin Powers movies, I’ll never get bummed out when I see any of its characters return to the big or small screen.”

Hyundai was also promoting its electric vehicle efforts at the Super Bowl. “In a spot touting the new Ioniq 5, Hyundai hired Jason Bateman to deliver some quips as he travels through time, taking us from the start of human history to … well, the Hyundai Ioniq 5,” reports Roadshow.

Kia also got in on the Super Bowl LVI action with an ad featuring its super-fast Kia EV6. “In Kia’s Super Bowl spot, a robotic dog develops quite the crush on an electric Kia EV6, following it around the city until… well, why spoil it when it’s embedded directly below for you?”

Don’t forget about electric automaker, Polestar, who “put out a teaser to tell us what the commercial is about… or rather, what it isn’t about. If you were hoping for special effects, supermodels, heartstrings or puppies, you’re out of luck.”

Also, be sure to check out our friends at Wallbox. Roadshow reports, “It’s based on the real-life story of a man struck by lightning, but the commercial takes a right turn and makes the character afraid of all sources of electricity — until he realizes plugging in his car is an ultimately helpful thing to do.”

A Look Back at Past “Big Game” Ads

The best EV ad ever for the big game? Well, it wasn’t an ad, but Tesla got some major play on CNBC a couple years ago back in 2020. Bloomberg writer Tom Randall posted the CNBC clip on Twitter and remarked, “Tesla has achieved Super Bowl marketing nirvana: players from both teams [are] talking up their cars with no one getting paid to do it.”

And this wasn’t the first time CNBC found NFL players that love Tesla. In 2018, Brett Celek, former tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, sat down with Jim Cramer and expressed his affinity for Tesla too, saying, “I love it, I love Elon … I like the Model 3 they came out with [but] personally I want to get their pickup truck … they’re a great company.”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Audi e-tron GT Audi e-tron GT

Cars

Audi Super Bowl Ad Showcases e-tron GT Concept

Audi will have a 60-second spot during the second quarter of this year's Super Bowl. Does it make people want to own an electric...

February 2, 2019

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.