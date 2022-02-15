It’s Here: All The Super Bowl LVI Electric Car Ads In One Place!

It was the biggest Sunday of the year for the NFL. Two football teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, were ready to go. Everyone would be watching more than the game, though — they’d also be tuning in for the ads during the Super Bowl commercial breaks, and electric cars were primed to be everywhere this year.

Editor’s note: Below are several short versions of EV ads teasing their Super Bowl slots. Other and longer versions of them can also now be found if you didn’t catch them during the big event. This article was written before the game, so what is featured below is what was out before then.

This Year’s Electrified Super Bowl Ads

The first Super Bowl ad for your consideration comes from BMW, and reads, “Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus, the Greek god of thunder, and Salma Hayek plays his wife, Hera. The pair decide to hang up their hats and retire to Palm Springs, eventually picking up an all-electric BMW iX.”

GM is touting their EV prowess with none other than Dr. Evil (courtesy of Mike Myers). Andrew Krok writes, “As someone who grew up on the Austin Powers movies, I’ll never get bummed out when I see any of its characters return to the big or small screen.”

Hyundai was also promoting its electric vehicle efforts at the Super Bowl. “In a spot touting the new Ioniq 5, Hyundai hired Jason Bateman to deliver some quips as he travels through time, taking us from the start of human history to … well, the Hyundai Ioniq 5,” reports Roadshow.

Kia also got in on the Super Bowl LVI action with an ad featuring its super-fast Kia EV6. “In Kia’s Super Bowl spot, a robotic dog develops quite the crush on an electric Kia EV6, following it around the city until… well, why spoil it when it’s embedded directly below for you?”

Don’t forget about electric automaker, Polestar, who “put out a teaser to tell us what the commercial is about… or rather, what it isn’t about. If you were hoping for special effects, supermodels, heartstrings or puppies, you’re out of luck.”

Also, be sure to check out our friends at Wallbox. Roadshow reports, “It’s based on the real-life story of a man struck by lightning, but the commercial takes a right turn and makes the character afraid of all sources of electricity — until he realizes plugging in his car is an ultimately helpful thing to do.”

A Look Back at Past “Big Game” Ads

The best EV ad ever for the big game? Well, it wasn’t an ad, but Tesla got some major play on CNBC a couple years ago back in 2020. Bloomberg writer Tom Randall posted the CNBC clip on Twitter and remarked, “Tesla has achieved Super Bowl marketing nirvana: players from both teams [are] talking up their cars with no one getting paid to do it.”

And this wasn’t the first time CNBC found NFL players that love Tesla. In 2018, Brett Celek, former tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, sat down with Jim Cramer and expressed his affinity for Tesla too, saying, “I love it, I love Elon … I like the Model 3 they came out with [but] personally I want to get their pickup truck … they’re a great company.”

