Hyundai IONIQ 5 Battery Upgrade, VW ID. Buzz Coming to South by Southwest — EV News Today

The day is done but the EV news has not all been covered yet. Below are various press releases and other EV news items that you may have missed and may like to read. Jump in!

EVs

smart officially unveils name for its new generation of all-electric vehicles

Hyundai announces battery enhancements and specification changes for IONIQ 5

ŠKODA announces prices and specifications for its first ever fully-electric vRS model — the ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS

Volkswagen to electrify South by Southwest with North American debut of ID. Buzz

Faraday Future announces partnership with Myoung Shin for FF 81 production; asset-light agreement sets path to profitability by 2025

Danfoss’ Editron division begins mass production of its electric motor in China

Drivers can save almost £80 a month by switching to electric & EV Cost of Ownership Comparison

ABB secures orders worth $80 million for traction and battery technologies to enable new generation of Spanish trains

Boulder company Eco-Cycle unveils the country’s first electric compost truck (1 of largest nonprofit recyclers, eco-cycle, orders Mack® LR Electric as its first BEV)

So I’m in Boulder today where @ecocycle unveiled what Exec Dir Suzanne Jones says is the country’s first electric compost truck. “This is the start of something very special,” @jaredpolis said at the unveiling. You can hear (or not hear) how quiet it is. pic.twitter.com/0Zcv6vFUno — Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) February 10, 2022

Editor’s note: I think this is the 3rd or 4th time in the course of several years that someone has claimed to launch the first electric garbage truck in the country.

EV Charging

Siemens collaborates with Ford on customized electric vehicle charger for all-electric F-150 Lightning retail customers

Australian electric vehicle (EV) charging points report 2022 — do we have enough?

ABB E-mobility Capital Markets Day 2022: Enabling a sustainable future

ABB and PACCAR support EV customers with advanced charging solutions for trucks

ZipCharge Go — portable EV charger — now at advanced prototype stage, on track to ship early next year

Batteries

A record 286.2 GWh deployed onto roads in passenger EV batteries in 2021

Norsepower rotor sail tech wins RINA AiP

Climate Change

Mountain glaciers have less ice than previously thought

Ice velocity and thickness of the world’s glaciers

New radar technology records Antarctic glaciers losing ice faster than ever documented before

