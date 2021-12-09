Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Kia EV6 Both Get 300+ Mile EPA Range Rating

The EPA has released its range ratings for all three versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Both cars are expected to go on sale in the US shortly, with final pricing details still pending. They each use the E-GMP electric car platform developed by Hyundai Motor Group for battery-electric cars. The Ioniq 5 and EV6 are available with either a 58 kWh battery or a 77.4 kWh battery pack.

The smaller battery powers one electric motor driving the rear wheels. The larger pack can be used in either a dual motor or single rear motor configuration. There is some confusion as to why the EPA rated the short range rear-wheel drive versions, as they are not expect to be available in America, but perhaps Hyundai and Kia are just keeping their options open.

The slightly slipperier EV6 ekes out a few more miles than the Ioniq 5, but the later has a little more cargo capacity. “You pays your money and you takes your choice,” the old expression goes. Different strokes for different folks. May we have the numbers, please?

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Short range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 220 miles

Long range, dual motor, all-wheel drive — 256 miles

Long range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 303 miles

Kia EV6

Short range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 232 miles

Long range, dual motor, all-wheel drive — 274 miles

Long range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 310 miles

Those numbers compare favorably with the Tesla Model Y, which is only available with dual motors. It checks in at 326 miles of range according to the EPA. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is rated at 305 miles in single motor trim and 270 miles in dual motor configuration.

Range is not the be-all and end-all of the electric car experience. Styling and comfort are important features as well. Some people need to carry more stuff. Some like a sporty look. Some are put off by the minimalist interior of the Model Y. There’s a reason why they make both chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

The good news is that now there are choices in the marketplace if you want a car that can go more than 300 miles on a single charge. (The Volkswagen ID.4 has no versions that can crack the 300 mile barrier.) Which ones are compelling electric cars? You decide.

