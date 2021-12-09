Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Kia EV6
Kia EV6. Image courtesy of Kia.

Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Kia EV6 Both Get 300+ Mile EPA Range Rating

The EPA has released its range ratings for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Published

The EPA has released its range ratings for all three versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Both cars are expected to go on sale in the US shortly, with final pricing details still pending. They each use the E-GMP electric car platform developed by Hyundai Motor Group for battery-electric cars. The Ioniq 5 and EV6 are available with either a 58 kWh battery or a 77.4 kWh battery pack.

The smaller battery powers one electric motor driving the rear wheels. The larger pack can be used in either a dual motor or single rear motor configuration. There is some confusion as to why the EPA rated the short range rear-wheel drive versions, as they are not expect to be available in America, but perhaps Hyundai and Kia are just keeping their options open.

The slightly slipperier EV6 ekes out a few more miles than the Ioniq 5, but the later has a little more cargo capacity. “You pays your money and you takes your choice,” the old expression goes. Different strokes for different folks. May we have the numbers, please?

Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • Short range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 220 miles
  • Long range, dual motor, all-wheel drive — 256 miles
  • Long range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 303 miles

Kia EV6

  • Short range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 232 miles
  • Long range, dual motor, all-wheel drive — 274 miles
  • Long range, single motor, rear-wheel drive — 310 miles

Those numbers compare favorably with the Tesla Model Y, which is only available with dual motors. It checks in at 326 miles of range according to the EPA. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is rated at 305 miles in single motor trim and 270 miles in dual motor configuration.

Range is not the be-all and end-all of the electric car experience. Styling and comfort are important features as well. Some people need to carry more stuff. Some like a sporty look. Some are put off by the minimalist interior of the Model Y. There’s a reason why they make both chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

The good news is that now there are choices in the marketplace if you want a car that can go more than 300 miles on a single charge. (The Volkswagen ID.4 has no versions that can crack the 300 mile barrier.) Which ones are compelling electric cars? You decide.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Hyundai Kona EV trunk filled with smaller evs! Hyundai Kona EV trunk filled with smaller evs!

Cars

Pros & Cons of Owning A Hyundai Kona EV … In Australia!

Phil, a retired avionics engineer, knows how to give a girl a good time. He loads up his Hyundai Kona EV with the e-bike,...

2 days ago

Agriculture

Shrinking Hydrogen Demand & Hydrogen Decarbonization Will Have Major Climate Benefits

The basics of physics and economics have a way of winning arguments against lobbyists eventually, so the hydrogen problem will be eliminated.

2 days ago
steel e-motive autonomous electric vehicle steel e-motive autonomous electric vehicle

Autonomous Vehicles

Steel Industry Loves The New E-Motive Autonomous Electric Vehicle — Of Course They Do!

The global steel industry aims to carve out a bigger space for steel in the autonomous battery electric vehicle market of the future.

3 days ago

Cars

UK Plugin EV Market Share Hits Record 28.1% In November – Diesel At Just 5%

The UK's EV market share reached 28.1 % share in November, almost double the 15.9% market penetration of just one year ago!

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.