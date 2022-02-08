Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Triumph TE-1 Electric Motorcycle
Image courtesy of Williams Advanced Engineering, Triumph.

Clean Transport

Electric Triumph TE-1 Motorcycle Revealed

Developed by Williams Advanced Engineering and packed with Formula E technology, this first electric Triumph motorcycle is, indeed, a triumph!

Published

The highly-anticipated, Williams Advanced Engineering-developed, Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype was finally revealed earlier today, with the completed demonstrator now fully ready for live testing and final styling from the Triumph motorcycles team.

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) is perhaps best known as the electrically-focused skunkworks of the famous Formula 1 racing team of the same name. This collaboration, between Triumph Motorcycles and WAE, was set up to create “ground-breaking developments in specialist electric motorcycle engineering” and capitalize on the lessons Williams has learned in the development of the advanced Li-ion batteries used in the Formula E all-electric racing series. Those have led to the development of the all-new, “next-generation lightweight battery” and electric powertrain found in the TE-1, which Williams claims “raises the bar for electric bike performance, efficiency and range.”

That powertrain was a product of collaboration with a company called Integral Powertrain. It features a revolutionary inverter concept, which is also scalable by tuning the number of Silicon-Carbide power stages for different diameter motors, that is capable of more 500kW (670 hp!) on the Triumph TE-1 — though that will be battery-limited to a much more sane 130kW of peak power and 80kW of continuous power. “This gives us the opportunity to optimize this platform for production,” reads the WAE press release.

For their part, the Williams people seem equally excited to be involved in such a highly visible project. “Following an extended period of testing, we are thrilled to finally see the results of our work on a physical bike. By working with the team at Triumph, we have continued to push the boundaries of battery technology, keeping the rider in mind at all times,” said Dyrr Ardash, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Williams Advanced Engineering. “We have designed the battery from the ground-up, design has not been compromised and we have been able to push the boundaries of current technology, offering both performance and all important, range.”

Electric Triumph: Who did what?

Electric Triumph TE-1

Image courtesy Williams Advanced Engineering, Triumph.

A project like this, of course, is never just about one or two groups of people getting involved, and the TE-1 is no different. In addition to Triumph and WAE, Integral Powertrain was also involved, as well as researchers at the University of Warwick in the UK, who helped in the computer-aided design and simulation testing. As a breakdown of who did what, this was provided in an earlier Triumph press release:

  • Triumph: final chassis, including frame, rear sub-frame, cockpit, panels and wheels, final drive system including transmission and Gates Carbon belt drive, electronics, Öhlins USD cartridge forks, unique prototype Öhlins RSU, Brembo M50 monobloc calipers, and Triumph motorcycle control software
  • Williams Advanced Engineering: final iteration of prototype WAE battery pack incorporating dedicated cell packaging for optimum center of gravity, vehicle control unit, DC-DC converter, integrated cooling, charge port, and styled carbon covers
  • Integral Powertrain: final prototype powertrain – capable of up to 500 kW (approx. 670 hp) of maximum output! – with scalable integrated inverter and combined motor with silicon carbide switching technology and integrated cooling
  • WMG, University of Warwick: final pre-live trial simulation completed, with all results indicating that the project is on course to deliver the intended performance and durability outcomes

“It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE‑1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real life testing. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have been part of this innovative British collaboration. Personally, I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come,” said Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO. “We look forward to continuing the ambitious and innovative work on the TE-1 demonstrator prototype through the live testing phase and sharing the outcome with Triumph fans across the world.”

Electric Triumph TE-1

Svelte; image courtesy of Triumph.

For its part, Triumph has created an electric motorcycle that looks, well, like a motorcycle. Not just that, but a good-looking, narrow, and aggressively street-fightery motorcycle. Pull it alongside a Speed Triple or Tiger at your local bike night, and it won’t draw any untoward attention from the “loud pipes save lives” crowd. In fact, if you were going to level any criticism at the TE-1’s styling, it might be that it doesn’t look electric enough to set the bike’s looks apart from the ICE pack.

Electric Triumph TE-1

Image courtesy of Triumph.

The next phase of the electric Triumph TE-1’s development will focus on live testing, and they’ll be looking for results that exceed current benchmarks and targets set by the UK Automotive Council for 2025, of course, but also provide a platform with great potential for the development of future high-performance Triumph motorcycles.

Source | Images: Williams Advanced Engineering.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Electric Ducati V21L MotoE Racer Electric Ducati V21L MotoE Racer

Clean Transport

Electric Ducati V21L MotoE Racer Gets Tested

The newest MotoE racer is also the best-looking bike in the series' history.

December 29, 2021

Clean Transport

EMotorad Introduces ENER-G All-Electric Delivery Scooter To UAE

Indian EV manufacturer EMotorad just rolled out its new electric mini scooter, the ENER-G, to a new market. The electric scooter will be available...

November 5, 2021

Clean Transport

Why Are e-Bikes Taking Off In North America While Electric Motorcycles Stagnate?

In a previous article, I pointed out that electric motorcycles are getting going in the United States, but under the radar as e-bikes. It...

September 23, 2021

Clean Transport

Electric BMW Concept CE2 — A Perfect Gen Z Starter Bike

Earlier this week, BMW took the wraps off an all-new, urban electric motorcycle called the Concept CE2 that promises to be everything that Gen...

September 4, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.