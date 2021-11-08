Pepsi Is Preparing For Its 1st Tesla Semi Truck Delivery This Year

Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta told CNBC’s Jim Cramer today that Pepsi is getting its first deliveries of Tesla Semi trucks this year. He also emphasized the importance of clean energy. The answer was to a question from Cramer about Pepsi’s plan to reduce emissions.

“Transportation is about 10% of our overall emissions, so it’s important and we’re working on different solutions. […] You know, we replace our fleet regularly over every 10 years more or less. And we’re already starting to buy electric trucks actually from Tesla. I mean, I don’t want to promote anybody, but that’s the brand we’re using so far and we’re getting our first deliveries this Q4. It’s something we started a few years ago. We’re working with Tesla, but —

“Clearly, to make this pivot, which is late in our journey — because within this technology, it’s now too expensive; we hope it’s going to go down; we’re working on that to go down — to make this transition, I need clean energy. I need clean energy no matter even if the cars are electric, still they are going to be very polluting if we don’t change the grid to clean energy. So, what I was saying earlier, I need policymakers to help us pivot our electric grid to a clean electric grid, so that electric vehicles can be zero pollutant. That’s the journey for us.

“And you’re right — trucks is a big component, 10% of our gas emissions, and is a big pillar of our transformation.”

It's all coming together 😎https://t.co/9IFxOxCI2B — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) November 8, 2021

On Twitter, Sawyer Merritt noted that this could be a special deal that Tesla and Pepsi worked out. Pepsi could be planning to test the new Tesla Semi trucks before other companies receive their deliveries. This makes sense, especially when you take into consideration that Tesla has previously said that deliveries of its Semi would start in 2023.

In addition to this, Sawyer noted that Tesla’s recent installation of Semi Megachargers at Giga Nevada could show how this is all coming together.

