Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

3 Top Takeaways from Being at Tesla AI Day

Published

Tesla invited me to its AI Day event last Thursday and I got to witness the future unveiled before my eyes. The event was a learning experience, but Tesla also showed the world what it, a company that is now far more than an automaker, is capable of. I’ve already shared thoughts on witnessing history in the making, the AI bot, and how Tesla’s bringing its cars to life. Today, I’m sharing 3 top takeaways from being at Tesla’s AI Day:

  • Tesla’s Identity Continues To Evolve On Its Quest For Sustainability
  • Solving Advanced Problems
  • Beyond FSD

1. Tesla’s Identity Continues To Evolve On Its Quest For Sustainability

We all know Tesla as the EV carmaker that was founded in 2003 and now leads the world in EV sales. We’ve all have seen how it has evolved since its founding, adding more models as well as solar and energy storage products. Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainability, and for us to collectively make that transition successfully, we need to make changes.

The main thing being at AI Day impressed upon me is that Tesla is now considered a leader in artificial intelligence technology. There were a lot of tech experts there with all sorts of deep technical backgrounds in machine learning, computers, software, etc. At the very beginning of the event, Elon Musk said that Tesla is much more than an electric car company and that it has “deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level.”

By unveiling the Dojo supercomputer plans and getting into the details of how it is solving computer vision problems, Tesla showed the world another side to its identity. For now, Tesla is synonymous with EVs, batteries, and AI, but eventually, I think it will be synonymous with the advancement of humanity more broadly.

2. Solving Advanced Problems

Tesla is on a mission to help humanity in many ways. However, “going green” requires more than just buying bamboo straws, using biodegradable trash bags, and planting trees — all of these are good, but they are not enough. The reason why is that we can do only so much.

With EVs, Tesla had to find a way to make a battery-powered car have long range, fast charging, an attractive design, good functionality, and excellent performance. No other company had done it before. Once Tesla showed the way, the industry saw what was possible and followed (often rather slowly). Then Tesla saw a gap in stationary battery storage and EV battery design and production, so it tackled that problem and brought down battery costs significantly. Expanding its mission, Tesla got into the solar business and started offering the cheapest rooftop solar power across the country.

Tesla is trying to be the first to bring broadly available, mass-market robotaxis to the world. The company recently switched to its vision-based approach to autonomy in order to move forward with this. Tesla is becoming a robotics and AI leader at this point, and it’s doing this with its mission at heart in order to solve more and more challenging problems.

3. Beyond FSD

Photo taken by Tesla staff

During the Q&A, one of the questions asked centered around Tesla publishing or open-sourcing the technology. Elon explained that the system was expensive to build, so it won’t be fully open-sourced, but he explained that Tesla is open to licensing it to other car companies.

“Well, it is fundamentally extremely expensive to create the system, so somehow that has to be paid for. Unless people want to work for free.

“But I should say that, if other car companies want to license it and use it in their cars, that’d be cool. This is not intended to just be limited to Tesla cars.”

Tesla’s plans for FSD will, I believe, happen. Tesla isn’t a company to frown at challenges and give up. If Tesla does get FSD working, automakers may find that it’s worth the cost of licensing it. Either license the most advanced level of technology for autonomous vehicles or spend years and money in trying to develop it yourself. More broadly, what else with this AI be able to learn if it can learn to drive a car in the vast number of places and situations people drive?

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Autopilot AI Day Life of a Clip Tesla Autopilot AI Day Life of a Clip

Autonomous Vehicles

How Tesla’s Autopilot Team Refines An Unfathomable Amount Of Data Is Pretty Cool

While attending Tesla’s AI Day event, I learned, along with the rest of the world watching the event on the livestream, that Tesla’s Autopilot...

6 hours ago

Cars

Could The XPeng P5 Be The “Electric Camry?”

So what do I mean by the “electric Camry?” My family has owned 2 Toyota Camrys. Why did my father buy a Camry instead...

11 hours ago

Cars

Top 10 Electric Vehicles in USA — Charts

Some key US electric vehicle sales data aren’t easy to come by these days. We don’t get numbers for several of the most popular...

11 hours ago
Tesla air pollution Tesla air pollution

Air Quality

Tesla Is Slowly Cutting Into Pharmaceutical & Health Insurance Costs

There are so many industries that Tesla is affecting — threatening even. There are a couple that don’t get much thought or attention, though....

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.