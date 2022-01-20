Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
ThinkBikes electric cargo bike
Images courtesy of ThinkBikes

Bicycles

ThinkBikes Nigeria Is Launching Locally Produced Electric Tricycles

Published

Tolulopeo Olukokun, the founder and CEO of ThinkElectric Africa, recently quit his job at the Polytechnic in Ibadan in Nigeria to focus on ThinkBikes. Olukokun had been lecturing courses in Mechatronics Engineering for the past 10 years, as well as building the ThinkElectric Africa Initiative. Using his savings, he has decided to bootstrap his ThinkBikes startup.

ThinkElectric Africa is an organization with a mission to accelerate Africa’s transition to renewable energy and sustainable transport. “We do this by uplifting and educating the people,” says Tolulopeo. ThinkBikes is a micromobility company that is manufacturing 2- and 3-wheelers locally for last mile transportation of goods and people. Tolulopeo has been experimenting with several projects over the last 9 years and believes the time is now right to go fulltime to focus on ThinkBikes Limited.

ThinkBikes’ first product is an electric cargo tricycle called Alpha 1.0, targeting the burgeoning on-demand delivery and logistics industries. Over 90% of the components are sourced locally, including the bodywork, the wheels, and the batteries. Only the electric motors are imported. The battery packs are made using repurposed/recycled 18650 cells, similar to what other startups in this field do, such as Bodawerk in Uganda.

ThinkBikes electric cargo bike

This recycling of cells recovered from old laptops is another great example of how electric mobility promotes the circular economy. The assembling of battery packs from repurposed cells allows them to lower the costs of their products significantly to levels that are more affordable for their target market. The battery packs are 1.68 kWh. The motors are 1.5 kW (peak) and the bikes have a range of up to 100 kilometers when empty and 60 km when loaded.

ThinkBikes is targeting small to medium enterprises in Nigeria’s booming logistics and delivery industry. These include farmers, agricultural processors, retailers, and general traders. The response from their initial engagements in Ibadan, Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt has been encouraging. ThinkBikes has already received over 100 orders for its tricycles.

ThinkBikes electric cargo bike

Last year, ThinkBikes received recognition in the form of a grant award in a competitive process from the Siemens Stifftung 2021 Innovation Call, titled E-mobility made in Africa for Africa. ThinkBikes is now looking into developing and adding cooler boxes and chillers powered by solar panels, due to the high number of requests from potential clients who are in the fishing industry and the trade of perishable goods. This will go a long way in helping to reduce food waste.

ThinkBikes will also launch a leasing service/subscription business where its clients can rent a bike on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. ThinkBikes will have a key focus on remote monitoring. One of the biggest issues is the overloading of 2- and 3-wheelers in general. It is common to see even 2-wheelers carrying several bags of cement. ThinkBikes focuses on IOT-backed telematics, including payload weight data, and hopes to track and minimize these issues. “We are also looking at collecting data that will help us and the government plan for a sustainable city and transportation system in Nigeria,” says Tolulopeo.

Images courtesy of ThinkBikes

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

OneWheel Pint X OneWheel Pint X

Clean Transport

The New Onewheel Pint X (CleanTechnica Review)

Onewheel seems to have found the sweet spot in the emerging personal electric mobility space with its popular rideables that bring together the benefits...

7 days ago

Bicycles

E-Biking In Lisbon: A Bumpy Road, But Worth The Ride

Check out one traveler's e-biking experience in Lisbon. The takeaway: Always plan your route and watch for funicular elevators.

January 12, 2022

Fossil Fuels

South African Court Halts Shell’s Oil Exploration In Whale Breeding Grounds

A South African court has stopped Shell’s seismic testing for oil and gas along the nation’s eastern coastline, the BBC has reported, adding that...

December 29, 2021
Engwe EP-2 Pro e-bike Engwe EP-2 Pro e-bike

Bicycles

Engwe EP-2 Pro Folding E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

If you are looking for a decent, affordable, entry-level e-bike, or if you need to be able to carry your electric bike with you...

December 21, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.