Image courtesy of iSun.

Clean Power

iSun Wins Contract For 1,780 Solar Canopies At EV Charging Stations

Published

iSun has won a massive solar canopy order. But who’s buying?

There are not many things I love more than a solar power canopy that charges an EV charging station. It’s all right there — transferring sunlight into electricity and then using that electricity to power a modern electric car; driving on sunshine.

So, it’s quite exciting to see that iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) has been awarded a contract to provide 1,780 solar power canopies for EV charging stations. The problem is: we don’t have much more detail than that. We don’t know where these charging stations are and don’t know who is procuring the solar canopies.

We do know that there are supposed to be 450 solar canopies installed by the end of 2022. Additionally, it is expected to be a $29.3 million contract, and the company says that it “increases iSun’s Commercial segment backlog from $9.6 to $38.9 million.” The company launched it solar power canopy offering back in 2016. “In the first stages of our development, we learned first-hand what contractors and site owners experience in the carport selection process, what they value, and the application of solar carports on various properties,” stated the company’s CEO at the time, Sass M Peress. “We’re ready to offer our easy-to-assemble designs, targeting qualified contractors and commercial, educational, industrial, and government site owners, across the America.”

The info above is the news as we have it. We’ll try to find out who is ordering the solar canopies and hopefully return to the topic soon.

There’s also a statement on the new contract from the chairman and CEO of iSun, Jeffrey Peck. “iSun has built a platform capable of addressing the needs of each segment of the solar industry, which includes serving the EV infrastructure demands of our new and current customers,” said Jeffrey Peck. “This award validates not only iSun’s innovative solar canopy products, but also our strategy for addressing the Nation’s EV infrastructure needs. We are constantly striving to introduce innovations that will elevate the EV charging experience and drive the EV industry forward. We’re excited to have our approach validated through this significant contract; we’re looking forward to sharing the iSun experience with consumers.”

We’ve written about iSun twice before. See:

Solar-Powered EV Charging For More Americans

iSun Solar Carport Launched

Featured image courtesy of iSun.

 
