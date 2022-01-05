Connect with us

100+ Pics of New Chevy Silverado EV

We’ll have more to write about the specs, price, trims, and potential of the Chevy Silverado EV in coming days, but to start off the fun, aside from the livestream, below are more than 100 pictures of the new Chevy Silverado EV. Have fun, and let us know anything that jumps out to you.

All images courtesy of GM/Chevrolet, via livestream.

 
