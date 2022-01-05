Connect with us

Chevy Silverado EV Reveal Livestream — Watch Here

GM is revealing the Chevy Silverado EV at CES 2022 right now. You can watch the livestream right here. You can also reserve a Silverado EV starting today.

Naturally, with the big hit the Ford F-150 Lightning is turning out to be, much is expected of the Chevy Silverado EV, and we’re eager to see how consumers respond.

We’ll have much more to write about the Chevy Silverado EV later today after the reveal. Stay tuned and check back in soon!

Update: You can now view 100+ pictures of the new Chevy Silverado EV here.

 
