Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

7 Charts Show Tremendous Ongoing Rise Of Tesla Vehicle Sales

Published

With Tesla’s 4th quarter and full-year 2021 sales figures in, it’s time to look at those numbers in the context of history. As Will Meek has pointed out in a couple of comments under this article, Tesla actually reached 1.4% of global light-duty passenger vehicle sales last year. Clearly, its rise up the sales charts has been tremendous and impressive.

First of all, simplest is to look at Tesla’s total quarterly vehicle deliveries over time. I’ve been creating this chart longer than I remember, and almost each quarter over the past few years shows a significant rise up, some a sharp rise up. The past few quarters show a strong rise, which has largely come from Giga Shanghai ramping up its production capacity more and more. The jump from Q3 to Q4 was unexpected by most, quite a big rise in the midst of global supply chain shortages (see: global automotive chip situation).

Splitting out these figures by the model pairs Tesla reports data for, below is a graph that highlights in dramatic fashion which two Tesla models have driven the sales growth. The Tesla Model 3–Model Y duo is where all (or more than all) of Tesla’s sales growth has originated.

Naturally, many would like to know exactly how these individual vehicles’ sales split out. Alas, without Tesla telling us, we are left to various clues, registration data, and our own assumptions (aka guesses). I do not have definitive insight on this matter, but below is how I’m estimating the split.

Getting a cleaner look at the two big dogs (which happen to be the little dogs) and how their delivery totals have grown, below is a version of that graph with the Model S and Model X removed. The Model 3’s ramp-up was long considered one of the most notable and perhaps highest-revenue product ramp-ups in the world, yet the Model Y just flew by it and rose from nothing to 150,000+ quarterly deliveries as if it was a cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) jet and the Model 3 was a sputtering old 1950s airplane.

At the same time, the next two charts show a different perspective that’s fascinating in its own right. Despite the Model Y’s rapid sales rise, cumulative sales show how far the Model 3 is still ahead. It has racked up quite a heap of customer deliveries, surpassing one million in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and collecting another quarter million or so since then. The Model Y, meanwhile, seems to have just passed half a million global sales.

Interactive versions of all of these charts as well as one more type of chart that lets you flick through the sales rise of each model are below. They are best viewed on a computer, rather than a phone.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

2021 Tesla Sales (936,172) Just 1% Above CleanTechnica’s Forecast — What Of 2022?

Looking At 2021 Tesla Sales Forecasts In the middle of April 2021, I put together forecasts for Tesla sales (deliveries) in the 2nd quarter,...

8 hours ago
Tesla Model Y China Tesla Model Y China

Cars

Tesla Delivered Over 300,000 EVs In Q4 2021 & Almost 1 Million In 2021

Tesla has announced another record quarter for vehicle deliveries, and this one ended a record-breaking year. In the last quarter of 2021, Tesla delivered...

1 day ago

Cars

XPeng Delivered ~100,000 Vehicles In 2021

Chinese automotive startup XPeng has shown one of the most dramatic auto production ramp-ups in history, and the good news is it only produces...

1 day ago
electric vehicles Ford Mustang Mach-E NYC electric vehicles Ford Mustang Mach-E NYC

Cars

Obscure NYC Agency Plucks 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicles From EV Pot

Electric vehicles and the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV take center stage as New York City kicks decarbonization effort into high gear.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.