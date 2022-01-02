Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model Y China
A look at Tesla Model Y vehicles pre-delivery in China, courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Tesla Delivered Over 300,000 EVs In Q4 2021 & Almost 1 Million In 2021

Published

Tesla has announced another record quarter for vehicle deliveries, and this one ended a record-breaking year. In the last quarter of 2021, Tesla delivered 308,000 vehicles, putting its total deliveries for 2021 just under a million — 936,000. And its two new gigafactories in Berlin and Austin aren’t even online yet.

Tesla noted that it was the customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and supporters who helped it achieve a great year in 2021. The company also shared a breakdown of the total vehicles delivered and produced by model in Q4 2021 and all of 2021.

Q4 2021: 

  • Model S & Model X: 13,109 produced; 11,750 delivered.
  • Model 3 & Model Y: 292,731 produced, 296,850 delivered.

Total produced and delivered 2021:

  • Model S & Model X: 24,390 produced, 24,964 delivered.
  • Model 3 & Model Y: 906,032 produced; 911,208 delivered.

Tesla’s Progress Over The Past Year

Tesla has had an extremely good year, and although the recent headlines are a mix of FUD and news of Tesla’s $1 trillion market cap, it’s good to look at some of the articles shedding light on just how much Tesla has grown and achieved. The achievements from 2020–2021 are the foundation of Tesla’s success in 2022 and 2023, in my opinion.

Around this time last year, Tesla had just announced that it had sold 500,000 vehicles in 2020. This number is small compared to this year’s numbers, but it was a struggle for Tesla to reach 500,000 vehicles sold in 2020. Tesla endured a lot of hate, doubt, and uncalled for criticism on its way to that target.

Last year, I wrote this article, which covered the details of Tesla achieving this goal despite all of the critics and many in the media yelling that it was impossible and would never happen. Also recall that, in 2020, Tesla’s newly built Giga Shanghai had to close due to the pandemic. So did the rest of Tesla’s factories along with the entire world thanks to the worldwide shutdown that followed the pandemic.

Through its production rise, Tesla also made history by becoming the world’s most valuable automaker, against all odds. Also worth remembering, Tesla was the only American company granted the opportunity to wholly own its factory in China. During the pandemic in China, Tesla and other manufacturers worked closely with the government to ensure the safety of employees and Tesla brought that knowledge and experience to the US. (Yet, I haven’t seen anyone else mentioning this.)

1 Million Model 3 Sales

In August 2021, it was noted that the Tesla Model 3 had had over 1 million deliveries globally, making it the first EV to pass one million cumulative sales. It is also the top selling electric car in the world this year, by a considerable margin.

Tesla is also the brand that sold the most electric vehicles in 2021. The December numbers aren’t in for everyone yet, but that’s clear already.

In 2020, critics doubted Tesla would be able to sell 500,000 EVs in 2020 and we saw that goal achieved. Last year, Tesla sold almost double that number. With Giga Berlin and Giga Texas coming online this year, I think it’s safe to assume that Tesla will sell well over 1 million cars in 2022. We will continue to see Tesla progress throughout the next year — as well as more FUD from critics and politicians who would be better off recognizing that Tesla is an ally to their policies.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Dave Lee & James Douma Talk Tesla FSD 2022 Thoughts

Dave Lee invested in Tesla when it was effectively only a few dollars a share and now has the YouTube channel “Dave Lee on...

2 hours ago

Cars

XPeng Delivered ~100,000 Vehicles In 2021

Chinese automotive startup XPeng has shown one of the most dramatic auto production ramp-ups in history, and the good news is it only produces...

9 hours ago

Cars

China Cuts EV Incentives By 30% As Tesla Raises Prices

China has trimmed its EV incentives by 30% for most cars. Tesla has raised prices in China twice nonetheless.

22 hours ago
electric vehicles Ford Mustang Mach-E NYC electric vehicles Ford Mustang Mach-E NYC

Cars

Obscure NYC Agency Plucks 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicles From EV Pot

Electric vehicles and the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV take center stage as New York City kicks decarbonization effort into high gear.

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.