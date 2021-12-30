Hyundai Home: Electric Car, Rooftop Solar, Battery Storage, & An EV Charger All In One Package

Hyundai is on the verge of creating a complete concierge service for its electric vehicle customers. Called Hyundai Home, it will be a one stop shopping experience that will allow people to buy an electric car, get a charger installed, add solar panels to the roof, and even install a residential battery storage unit, all without doing anything but ticking a few boxes in consultation with a Hyundai representative. In theory, the cost can all be rolled into one monthly payment.

Hyundai hasn’t provided full details about who its Hyundai Home partners will be. Motor Trend says the company will provide more details about Hyundai Home as the service gets closer to launch in the coming year, but it’s a promising idea that could help smooth the transition to EVs and renewable energy.

On the Hyundai Home website, the company says, “Not only can you charge your electric Hyundai at home, you also have the power to take charge of your home’s energy. Hyundai Home gives you an easy way to produce, store and use your own energy with solar panels, energy storage systems and an EV home charger.”

Some of you may remember when Tesla started something like this a few years ago. Suddenly, every Tesla showroom was festooned with photos of solar panels and the company’s Powerwall residential storage battery. At the time, Elon Musk talked about a “seamless transaction” that would allow people to buy a car and get all the accouterments for an amazing, all electric life from any Tesla store. Then all those photos disappeared and Tesla stores became just places to buy an electric automobile again.

The Hyundai Home program is smart marketing. It is one more thing to help take away the fear of driving an electric car by integrating the experience into a complete lifestyle makeover. It’s one more sign that Hyundai is taking the transition to electric transportation seriously and getting creative about how to win over those who may still be reluctant to consider driving an EV. Anything that helps drive the EV revolution forward is welcome news indeed.

