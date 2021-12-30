Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Mob-ion Hydrogen Swap Canister

Clean Transport

Hydrogen Scooters With Swappable Cans Power Forward in France

How do you reduce the carbon emissions of millions of scooters without access to home chargers? France thinks cans of hydrogen may be the answer.

Published

Originally launched as a prototype back in June, the hydrogen-fueled Mob-ion TGT promised more than 150 miles of zero tailpipe emission riding from hydrogen canisters about the size of a reusable water bottle. In a world where the major players in the car industry have almost universally committed to battery-electric power, the move seemed like a step backwards, and didn’t get much media play. Recently, though, the government of France seems to have begun pushing hydrogen power — and the Mob-ion TGT scooter concept might just be a big deal after all.

Mob-ion hydrogen scooter moped

Image courtesy Mob-ion.

France — and, indeed, a number of other EU countries — seems to “get” that the future of the automobile is electric, but they see hydrogen as a valid option for the millions of two-wheelers currently occupying European roads. Unlike America, where a Vespa or Niu might be seen as a lifestyle vehicle, European and Asian scooter riders use their bikes as everyday transport. They depend on them, in other words, to get to work, go to school, and to run errands, and many scooterists in densely populated European cities (like Paris), don’t have access to home garages for overnight charging.

That’s where the French government seems to think hydrogen can play a significant role, and the Mob-ion, in particular, shows just how simple it could be to “swap” an empty can of hydrogen for a new one. “There is no need to refuel at a charging station,” reads the French government page (through Google’s translator). “Just go to one of the dedicated vending machines. Kind of like going to buy some drink cans.”

And, if you think this all sounds familiar, you’re right! Over in Asian markets, Gogoro is already using vending machines to swap spent batteries for charged ones in vehicles just like this one. Why the EU is looking at a hydrogen option when companies like Honda, Yamaha, KTM, and Piaggio/Vespa have already committed to similar battery swap technology is a bit of a mystery, but you’re all smart guys and gals, and I’m sure you’ll have some good ideas as to what’s really behind this push to hydrogen in the comments.

Battery swap vending machine by Gogoro.

In the meantime, France has plans to invest more than €7 billion by 2030 to develop more hydrogen solutions like this one, of which € 2 billion will be spent between now and the end of 2022. No word on how much of that will be going to French oil company, Total, but I’m guessing it’s not zero.

Source | Images: Mob-ion, the French Gov’t, via Ride Apart.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Boats

Hydrogen Ships Are Easy, But Getting Hydrogen Is Hard

If you’re an EV fan and spend much time on social media, you’ve probably come across a hydrogen Stan or two. Like the villain...

25 mins ago
solar energy artificial leaf photosynthesis Berkeley Lab solar energy artificial leaf photosynthesis Berkeley Lab

Clean Power

Who Needs Plants When You Can Harness Solar Energy With An Artificial Leaf?

Deploying solar energy to mimic photosynthesis is harder than it looks, but a team from Berkeley Lab has cracked part of the "artificial leaf"...

2 hours ago

Clean Power

The Top 15 Climate Developments of 2021

By Laurie Stone This past year saw many memorable moments, from vaccine rollouts to a new Ghostbusters movie to Bernie Sanders’ mittens going viral. But it also...

3 days ago
clean energy storage green hydrogen US DOE clean energy storage green hydrogen US DOE

Clean Power

New Clean Energy Office Targets Rural Areas: Heads Up, Joe Manchin

The US Department of Energy has apparently had enough of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and his love affair with fossil energy. The agency...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.