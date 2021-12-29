Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Super Air Nautique GS22

Boats

Up Close With Capt. Todd Simms & the Super Air Nautique GS22

Boating just got quieter, cleaner, and a whole lot faster – thanks to electric power!

Published

2021 will be remembered for a lot of reasons — some good, some jaw-droppingly terrible. One of the good things, though, has been the arrival of battery-electric power in the world of tow boats, allowing water skiers, wake boarders, and tubers to really enjoy their sports without the noise and exhaust fumes that powerful towboats have been known for. The first of these boats to arrive is the Super Air Nautique GS22e from Current Craft, and I got a chance to both experience a Super Air and interview Captain Todd Simms, the company’s Director of Sales for the Americas, at Electrify Expo Miami.

That’s a Big Battery

Ingenity big battery Nautique

That’s a big battery; photo by Jo Borras.

The first thing that needs to be said is that the Ingenity battery powering the Super Air Nautique is big. That’s a 125 kWh battery up there — significantly bigger than the 99 kWh (95 usable) battery pack found in the Tesla Model S Plaid. At a show filled with Porsche Taycans, Mercedes EQSs, Kia EV6 GTs, and more, being able to claim “biggest battery” gives some pretty solid bragging rights — but there’s more to the boat than just a big battery.

The GS22e has a slalom mode for maximum maneuverability while leaving the smallest possible wake behind. As a tow boat, it can take on water ballast in left and right side tanks to increase the size of the wake, and tanks and the trim tabs on the bottom of the transom can be configured using from the digital controls in the cockpit. This is used to control the size of the wake, crafting its shape until it’s perfect for wake boarding, skiing, or whatever watersport you’re up for that day.

Nautique cockpit - all digital

Lots of tech, photo by Jo Borras.

Other fun details include the way the non-slip deck material is cut to look like quilted leather on higher surfaces, while the underfoot surfaces are cut to resemble traditional wooden floorboards. That’s a high-end touch you don’t see from less expensive boats — and there are lots of those. The Super Air Nautique GS22e starts at $299,711, but it’s worth noting that this is about right for a boat like this, ICE or BEV. Indeed, other Correct Craft gas-powered watersport/tow boat models sell for that price or more, depending on how they’re optioned up.

Nautique at Electrify Austin, by Jo Borras.

Indeed it is, Jo Borras.

Lots of seating options, photo by Jo Borras.

Lots of available seating.

Check out this interview with Captain Todd Simms, where CleanTechnica alum Chris Demorro and I talk big batteries, changing regulations, and the benefits that instant-torque electric motors offer to watersports enthusiasts in this episode of the Electrify Expo podcast, recorded live in Miami. Give it a listen, then let us know what you think of the electric Nautique in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Capt. Simms Interview at Electrify Expo Miami

Original content from CleanTechnica.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

CleanTech TALK - Podcast Logo CleanTech TALK - Podcast Logo

Cars

Welcome to CleanTechnica’s Dealer Digest Podcast!

In this new series for CleanTech Talk, Zachary Shahan and Jo Borras explore the role of dealers in the EV revolution.

December 8, 2021
zugo bike rhino zugo bike rhino

Bicycles

E-Bike Chat With ZuGo Bike’s Juls Bindi & Diplo’s Rhino

Juls Bindi and I hang out in Miami with Chris Demorro and DJ Diplo's custom e-bike by artist Andre Jones.

December 3, 2021
Arc Boats Arc Boats

Boats

Arc & Pure Watercraft Attract New Investments In Electric Boating

Electric boat companies are attracting major investments from corporations and venture capitalists.

November 24, 2021

Clean Power

New Mexico Co-op Dumps Monopoly Supplier to Offer More Solar

Originally published on ILSR.org Rural areas are sometimes isolated, disconnected from modern conveniences and the latest technologies. The digital divide is real, but one...

November 19, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.