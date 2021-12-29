Up Close With Capt. Todd Simms & the Super Air Nautique GS22

2021 will be remembered for a lot of reasons — some good, some jaw-droppingly terrible. One of the good things, though, has been the arrival of battery-electric power in the world of tow boats, allowing water skiers, wake boarders, and tubers to really enjoy their sports without the noise and exhaust fumes that powerful towboats have been known for. The first of these boats to arrive is the Super Air Nautique GS22e from Current Craft, and I got a chance to both experience a Super Air and interview Captain Todd Simms, the company’s Director of Sales for the Americas, at Electrify Expo Miami.

That’s a Big Battery

The first thing that needs to be said is that the Ingenity battery powering the Super Air Nautique is big. That’s a 125 kWh battery up there — significantly bigger than the 99 kWh (95 usable) battery pack found in the Tesla Model S Plaid. At a show filled with Porsche Taycans, Mercedes EQSs, Kia EV6 GTs, and more, being able to claim “biggest battery” gives some pretty solid bragging rights — but there’s more to the boat than just a big battery.

The GS22e has a slalom mode for maximum maneuverability while leaving the smallest possible wake behind. As a tow boat, it can take on water ballast in left and right side tanks to increase the size of the wake, and tanks and the trim tabs on the bottom of the transom can be configured using from the digital controls in the cockpit. This is used to control the size of the wake, crafting its shape until it’s perfect for wake boarding, skiing, or whatever watersport you’re up for that day.

Other fun details include the way the non-slip deck material is cut to look like quilted leather on higher surfaces, while the underfoot surfaces are cut to resemble traditional wooden floorboards. That’s a high-end touch you don’t see from less expensive boats — and there are lots of those. The Super Air Nautique GS22e starts at $299,711, but it’s worth noting that this is about right for a boat like this, ICE or BEV. Indeed, other Correct Craft gas-powered watersport/tow boat models sell for that price or more, depending on how they’re optioned up.

Check out this interview with Captain Todd Simms, where CleanTechnica alum Chris Demorro and I talk big batteries, changing regulations, and the benefits that instant-torque electric motors offer to watersports enthusiasts in this episode of the Electrify Expo podcast, recorded live in Miami. Give it a listen, then let us know what you think of the electric Nautique in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Capt. Simms Interview at Electrify Expo Miami

Original content from CleanTechnica.

Advertisement