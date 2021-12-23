It’s Here: The Most Complete List of E-Bike Brands ANYWHERE

It’s been quite a slog — one filled with hours of research, dead-ends, and new discoveries — but it’s finally ready. We’ve managed to build the most complete list of e-bike brands anywhere, and you can check it out by clicking this link, or the button below!

The list itself is way, way bigger than even I thought it would be when I set out, but I shouldn’t have been surprised. “E-bikes are everywhere,” writes the New York Times’ John Surico. “The pandemic bike boom boosted e-bike sales 145 percent from 2019 to 2020, more than double the rate of classic bikes, according to the market research firm NPD Group. While estimates vary, industry experts put the number of e-bikes Americans brought home in 2020 somewhere around half a million … and that growth does not seem to be slowing.”

The NYT isn’t the only legacy media taking notice of e-bikes’ soaring popularity. “E-bikes are predicted to grow from 3.7 million bikes sold in 2019 to 17 million in 2030,” writes Forbes’ Carlton Reid. “The e-bike market in 2020 is already up by 23% year on year, and on the current trajectory, there will be 10 million e-bikes sold per year as early as 2024.”

Part of that popularity is down to the fun of cycling, of course, but the bikes are really efficient, too. That matters to consumers, especially in a year of skyrocketing inflation and cost of goods.

Just how efficient is “really efficient?” Mike Radenbaugh, a cycling expert and the founder of Rad Power Bikes in Seattle, told The Post that e-bikes at his company use the “electricity equivalent of about 1,600 miles per gallon of gas,” and they use, “(just) 1/120th of the amount of lithium battery cells compared to an electric car.”

Speaking of Rad Power Bikes

While we’re on the subject of who is noticing the rise of electrified bicycles in the world, add Wall Street investors to the list. In what seems like a sign of the times for the e-mobility movement revolution, leading US e-bike brand Rad Power Bikes received over $150 million in investment capital from “a prestigious group of investors” earlier this year, which could help the company shift into a higher gear in its bid to expand its market and strengthen its sales with quicker ship times.

And Rad Power is just one brand. ZuGo Bike, Super 73, GEN3, VanMoof, and established bike brands like Giant, Schwinn, and Specialized are all building electric bicycles — and there are dozens more than that, even. So, if you’re ready to for a deep dive into the e-bike rabbit hole, you are 100% in the right place. Click the button to get started, and have fun!

Original content from CleanTechnica.

Advertisement