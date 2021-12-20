The Electric Vespa T5 Is On The Road!

Now, before we all rightfully note the pricing and the poor sound quality of the video below, let’s appreciate the authenticity that this company represents. The lads at eDub services love what they do, and I for one just can’t help letting their enthusiasm get to me.

I have written about eDub on a number of occasions, like the VW T2 camper series, and the Tesla powered Golf Mk2 conversion, and I recently made sure to let you all know that it is now time for eDub to do something about the classic Vespa T5. And here we are, it’s official, it’s running, and you can buy one.

Make sure to check out the working process in the earlier article. Here are the main specifications of the eScoot:

Includes an original T5 Vespa, plus:

Range: 30 — 50 miles (48 – 80 km)

Powertrain: 4 kW Hub Motor

Battery capacity: 2.2 kWh

Charge time: 5 hours

Prices start from £7,999 ($10,760)

These guys represent something very important in the current electric transportation revolution, in my opinion: the tinkerers. Yes, eDub has taken the very difficult step of making a liable business out of their passion, but being on the other end of the spectrum of the world’s large electric vehicle manufacturers, they are easier for the home garage tinkerers to relate to.

They play an important role in safety too, because converting an old fuel-burning vehicle to electric propulsion is not trivial. Look at how they do it, make sure you understand the components, and get the right help on the tedious licensing process. I know how that feels, since I gave up on my own project once due to insurmountable legal requirements.

Joss Lacey explains how the Vespa T5 conversion only requires drilling 5 tiny holes in the original frame, and Kit Lacey elaborates on how the original drive unit is replaced by a custom designed wishbone swingarm. The respect of original touch and feel is crucial despite the fact that one of the most iconic 2-stroke engine features is taken out: the noise.

But guys, please keep the original drivetrain in a safe place, and maybe even clean it up and let it shine. I think it is a technological marvel of its day and age, and what better way to embrace the future than understanding the past.

