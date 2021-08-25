Connect with us

Electric Conversion Expert eDub Services Creates The Electric Vespa T5

Back in April, Kit Lacey of eDub services took us on a little tour of his oldtimer EV conversions business, and on this tour among the VW Golf Mk2 and Porsche 911 projects we got a sneak peak of a little gem: the electric Vespa T5. And now it is officially ready for order under the catchy name: ESCOOT!

Photo credit: eDub services

Using the iconic Vespa T5 as a base, eDub has created the ideal classic electric Vespa. With minimal body alterations and bolt-on components, the value of the T5 is preserved.

Kit Lacey elaborates on the project to create the finished product:

“The entire electrification system; motor, controller, battery, display, is from a combination of suppliers. The battery and controller are from a German company who have their UK HQ 5 mins down the road from us so the partnership was obvious.

“We choose to use a 4 kW hub motor, instead of the traditional rotor motor for a number of reasons. Having the driving force inside the wheel meant we didn’t have to worry about initial space and mounting of a motor, plus less moving parts to go wrong. It’s also incredibly neat and smart which looks good too, there’s no lag in the drive as the power is instantly applied to the wheel.

“We use a 14S 12P Li-Ion Battery module with built in BMS which fits perfectly under the side hub where the engine used to be, keeping the weight ratio as close to the original as possible. We’ve designed a custom display to pick up on the original, keeping the retro styling.

“The conversion is fully bolt-on with only 5 small holes being added to hold the battery cradle. This means the build is simple, quick and reversible. Converting a retro T5 also means that the value is unaffected. Converting a T5 is an investment.”

Specifications of the ESCOOT — Electric T5:

Includes an original T5 Vespa, plus:

  • Range: 30 — 50 miles
  • Powertrain: 4 kW Hub Motor
  • Battery capacity: 2.2 kWh
  • Charge time: 5 hours
  • Prices start from £7,999 ($10,760)

Here are few photos from the build process:

Photo credit: eDub services

Photo credit: eDub services

Photo credit: eDub services

Photo credit: eDub services

Photo credit: eDub services

Photo credit: eDub services

Furthermore eDub assures you that if you don’t already have a T5 Vespa, they can source one for you. They can also do any restoration work needed.

I personally love the simplicity of this Vespa rebuild, with the motor and battery fit so tightly together. So little change is done, yet this oldtimers style and feel is completely preserved, except for the noise and smell of course…

 
