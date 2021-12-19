Tesla Owner Saved By Glass Roof When Car Crushed With 2000 Pound Tree

Sam Fursey shared his story on YouTube this week about how the glass roof of his Tesla Model 3 saved his life. In a typical scenario, when a tree weighing 2,000 pounds crushes your car, you will most likely be severely injured or even killed. The fact that the glass on Sam’s Tesla Model 3 cracked but didn’t shatter shows just how strong Tesla’s glass is.

Sam noted that the large section of an old tree fell directly onto his car just above the driver’s seat. He was taking his best friend and his fiancé to their wedding at the time. The video footage was taken from the dashcam of one of the bridesmaids who was driving behind them.

“We all walked away … thank you higher powers and Tesla engineers.”

Gary Mark tweeted that the tree that had fallen was 2,000 pounds and the tree fell due to the high winds in Ontario.

WATCH: 2,000lb tree falls on @Tesla Model 3 in Ontario in high winds this week. All occupants okay. Teslas continue to be rated the safest cars on the road. @elonmusk $TSLA @WholeMarsBlog @DriveTeslaca Credit Sam Fursey: https://t.co/85PASnUFI7 pic.twitter.com/mYMDeqvyFb — Gary Mark • Blue Sky Kites (@blueskykites) December 16, 2021

It’s important to note that the Tesla Model 3 is the safest car that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ever tested, and there are stories coming out seemingly every day as to how either someone’s life was spared in a horrific accident or they literally walked away when their Tesla Model 3 was totaled for one reason or another. These types of stories are becoming increasingly common, demonstrating why exactly the NHTSA scores were so high for the Model 3.

Accidents are never a good thing, but the fact that lives are not taken and injuries are minimal during these horrific accidents is clearly a good thing. Cars are expensive, but unlike human life, are replaceable.

As a reminder, Elon Musk has said on multiple occasions that safety is Tesla’s #1 focus when designing vehicles. Is there another carmakers that is so obsessed with designing safe vehicles?

It’s true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2021

Advertisement