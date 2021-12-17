You Can Own Robin’s Electric Bat Kart (Batcycle Included)

The 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West and Burt Ward is, well, maybe not a classic movie, but certainly a well-known one. And, if you’re a kid of a certain age, this is the movie with the Batmobile you want. Or, if your vehicular tastes run towards something a little more “open air,” the Batcycle you want. And this Batcycle comes with its own EV! Robin’s Bat Kart!

Robin’s Electric Bat Kart

The original movie Batcycle was based on a 1966 Yamaha Catalina 250. Four of the 250cc bikes were built, modified by Kustomotive, and the karts used were powered by smallish 55cc gas engines. The bike you see here is a modern replica and, in keeping with the times, the sidecar-mounted Bat Kart that Robin would ride is electric.

All the better for sneaking up on bad guys with, maybe? Similar logic drove Weeds’ U-Turn to buy seven Priuses (Prii?) back in the day (that link is NSFW — language).

This particular replica, which happens to be signed by both Burt Ward (Robin) and the late Adam West (Batman), is a fully functional runner, and will be up for sale at the Kissimmee, Florida, Mecum auction event scheduled for this coming January with no reserve. It seems expected to fetch somewhere between $40,000 and $60,000, but if you want a Batcycle “blessed” by the original dynamic duo, there won’t ever be another one, so be sure to check it out.

1966 Batman Movie Batcycle

Source | Lots More Photos: Mecum, via Ride Apart and Silodrome.

