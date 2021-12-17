NYPD Considers $12.3 Million Deal For ~250 Tesla Cars

A week ago, the City of New York indicated that it planned to hold a notable “contract public hearing” on December 16. The topic was a contract between Tesla and the city regarding the purchase of several Tesla Model 3 EVs — well, $12,360,000 worth of them.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the NYPD is considering an order of 250 Tesla Model 3 vehicles for $12.6 million. The article noted that in this purchase, the police department would pay $51,940 for each vehicle and added that this was a citywide push for a transition to an all-electric fleet.

Bloomberg was able to get a copy of the draft of the procurement contract and noted that although the city hasn’t committed to the purchases yet, the contract was up for discussion in a hearing. A quick look at the contract shows it’s the same one we mentioned a few days ago. Here’s the exact phrasing:

“IN THE MATTER OF a proposed contract between the Department of Citywide Administrative Services of the City of New York and Tesla, Inc., located at 3500 Deer Creek Rd., Palo Alto, CA 94304, for procuring Tesla Model 3 All-Electric Sedans. The contract is in the amount of $12,360,000.00. The term of the contract shall be five years from date of Notice of Award.PIN #: 8572200042, E-PIN #: 05622S0005001.

“The proposed contractor has been selected by Sole Source Procurement Method, pursuant to Section 3-05 of the Procurement Policy Board Rules.”

It makes sense that the City of New York would electrify the fleet of the NYPD, saving money, cutting emissions, and improving its fleet in the process.

Eva Fox of Tesmanian noted that the big Tesla purchase could come as part of the $75 million cleantech investment package announced a few months ago by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, the NYC Department of City Wide Administrative Services (DCAS), and the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Sustainability.

Earlier this summer, the NYPD added a Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD to its automotive fleet of highway patrol cars. Our own Carolyn Fortuna summarized at the time the rationale for it as well as success stories from other police departments.

The NYPD has almost 10,000 vehicles in its fleet. In that context, the purchase of 250 Tesla Model 3 vehicles does not sound as impressive, but it would nonetheless give the NYPD the title of largest fleet of electric police vehicles in the world — as far as we know.

