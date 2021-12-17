Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of NYPD

Cars

NYPD Considers $12.3 Million Deal For ~250 Tesla Cars

Published

A week ago, the City of New York indicated that it planned to hold a notable “contract public hearing” on December 16. The topic was a contract between Tesla and the city regarding the purchase of several Tesla Model 3 EVs — well, $12,360,000 worth of them.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the NYPD is considering an order of 250 Tesla Model 3 vehicles for $12.6 million. The article noted that in this purchase, the police department would pay $51,940 for each vehicle and added that this was a citywide push for a transition to an all-electric fleet.

Bloomberg was able to get a copy of the draft of the procurement contract and noted that although the city hasn’t committed to the purchases yet, the contract was up for discussion in a hearing. A quick look at the contract shows it’s the same one we mentioned a few days ago. Here’s the exact phrasing:

“IN THE MATTER OF a proposed contract between the Department of Citywide Administrative Services of the City of New York and Tesla, Inc., located at 3500 Deer Creek Rd., Palo Alto, CA 94304, for procuring Tesla Model 3 All-Electric Sedans. The contract is in the amount of $12,360,000.00. The term of the contract shall be five years from date of Notice of Award.PIN #: 8572200042, E-PIN #: 05622S0005001.

“The proposed contractor has been selected by Sole Source Procurement Method, pursuant to Section 3-05 of the Procurement Policy Board Rules.”

It makes sense that the City of New York would electrify the fleet of the NYPD, saving money, cutting emissions, and improving its fleet in the process.

Eva Fox of Tesmanian noted that the big Tesla purchase could come as part of the $75 million cleantech investment package announced a few months ago by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, the NYC Department of City Wide Administrative Services (DCAS), and the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Sustainability.

Earlier this summer, the NYPD added a Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD to its automotive fleet of highway patrol cars. Our own Carolyn Fortuna summarized at the time the rationale for it as well as success stories from other police departments.

The NYPD has almost 10,000 vehicles in its fleet. In that context, the purchase of 250 Tesla Model 3 vehicles does not sound as impressive, but it would nonetheless give the NYPD the title of largest fleet of electric police vehicles in the world — as far as we know.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Buildings

NYC To Electrify All New Buildings, Oil & Gas Reserves Threatened By Extreme Weather — Climate Nexus News

Below are three short summaries of recent climate-related news from Climate Nexus. NYC Lawmakers Vote To Electrify New Buildings New York City is poised...

10 hours ago

Cars

34% Plugin Vehicle Share In German Auto Market!

These are truly historic times in the German automotive market, with the plugin vehicle market now owning one third of the total market in...

21 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Tops the Charts in New EV Energy Usage Rating

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris Range, range, range! That’s what prospective EV buyers tend to focus on — but the EV with the longest...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Pre-Production Tesla Semi Tractors Emerge From Gigafactory 1

A report on Twitter says a small number of Tesla Semis have been spotted outside Gigafactory 1 in Nevada.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.