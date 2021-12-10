Connect with us

Tesla Taxi in NYC. Image by Brendan Miles, CleanTechnica.

NYC Is Planning To Buy Over $12 Million Worth Of Tesla Model 3s

Published

According to New York City records, the city that never sleeps will be holding a Contract Public Hearing on December 16, 2021, via conference call. The topic of the hearing is a proposed contract between the Department of Citywide Administrative Service of the City of New York and Tesla. The city wants to purchase quite a few Tesla Model 3 EVs — $12,360,000 worth of them, to be exact. The contract’s term will be five years from the date of Notice of Award.

A NYC council member, Ben Kallos, tweeted out the news.

We don’t yet know which trims of the Model 3 the city intends to buy. At the lowest end, if NYC bought the base version across the board, it could buy 266 RWD Model 3s. If NYC bought some Long Range or Performance versions of the car, or added any options, that would cut into the total number of vehicles purchased for $12.36 million.

If the city votes to approve the purchase and complete it before the end of Q4 2021, then this will be a phenomenal end to a record-breaking year for Tesla in regards to sales. It’s true that 266 is not a huge number relative to the hundreds of thousands of vehicles Tesla is now selling each year, but this is the city of New York! As a cultural leader and a global leader in policymaking, an order like this sends strong signals to cities, states, countries, corporations, and individuals that they can go electric as well.

What are your thoughts on this news?

 
Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

