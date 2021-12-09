Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
zeva aero evtol ufo

Aviation

Zeva ZERO Is Your All-Electric 160 MPH Personal UFO

If you ever wanted to fly over your city, Superman-style and in total silence, the Zeva ZERO personal UFO may be the eVTOL for you!

Published

The Jetsons-style flying car never really materialized, but big drones? Big drones you can actually ride? Those are not only here, they seem to be breeding like rabbits, and this latest eVTOL, the Zeva ZERO, promises to deliver the closest experience to flying like a comic book superhero you can have without eating a full sheet of acid.

The basic idea is simple. The Zeva ZERO is a more-or-less round compartment big enough to fit a single human standing up inside the circle. That “circle” is actually a wing-shaped lifting body that’s attached to electric motors. Once in the air, it pivots forward and you fly prone, like this …

Image courtesy Zeva Aero.

… which, I mean, that’s as Superman-y as Superman-y gets — and the experience is made even better thanks to the autonomous nature of the Zeva ZERO, which means it will fly itself from your point A to point B. All you have to do? Enjoy the ride.

All of which is, admittedly, pretty cool. But, like, why do this at all, and why make it look like a Martian saucer? “Well, keep it simple,” Zeva Aero CEO Stephen Tibbits told New Atlas in a recent interview. “I think Elon Musk said recently that the best part is no part. I love it. The fewer moving parts, the more reliable it is. This particular design came out of a design session we had going into the Boeing-sponsored GoFly prize. One of the requirements was that the whole aircraft had to fit within an eight-and-a-half-foot sphere, and we wanted to maximize our wing area within that space.”

Tibbits imagines several scenarios for the ZERO’s use beyond an autonomous urban air-taxi, however. “We’re seeing extreme interest in rural areas,” he explains. “Especially in countries like Indonesia. They’ve got 17,000 islands, many of them without much infrastructure at all, and they love the idea of being able to move people around like this.”

And, of COURSE there’s plans for a terrifying and murderous autonomous version …

Zeva Zero personal electric UFO evtol

Image courtesy Zeva Aero.

Even without economies of scale, Zeva thinks it can build ZEROs profitably for about $250,000, which is high, but still quite a bit less than something like a Joby or HondaJet. What’s more, none of those options will make you feel like a superhero.

That’s my view on the ZERO, anyway. What’s yours? Check out this video showing the little eVTOL in action, below, then scroll on down to the comments section and tell us if you’d fly in it. Enjoy!

ZEVA & The Future of Transportation

Source | Images: Zeva Aero, via New Atlas.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Aviation

Pure Play Urban Air Mobility Company Stocks Lost Over $16 Billion In 2021

If you are an urban planner or policy maker engaged with urban air mobility, be aware that the bloom is distinctly off this rose,...

November 24, 2021
eHang 216 eHang 216

Aviation

Electric VTOL Aircraft Like Joby & Archer Are Making A Wrong Bet On Battery Energy Density (Part 2)

Betting against batteries for electric rotorcraft is like betting against bandwidth in 2000.

November 23, 2021
Joby air taxi Joby air taxi

Aviation

Electric VTOL Aircraft Like Joby & Archer Are Making A Wrong Bet On Battery Energy Density (Part 1)

Simplicity is the silver bullet of electric rotorcraft.

November 22, 2021

Aviation

Vertical Take-Off Air Taxis Are A Solution In Search Of A Problem (Part 2)

Some of the eVTOLs will end up in billionaire's stables, along with their other rarely used toys such as Bugattis, but they can afford...

November 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.