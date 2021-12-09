Tesla Model S Plaid Road Trip With Munro Live

Earlier this summer, after Tesla held its Model S Plaid delivery event, Sandy Munro held a fundraiser to help fund the purchase of a Tesla Model S Plaid. I bought one of the bumper stickers he was selling to provide support, and so did many in the Tesla community. Sandy has taken delivery of his Plaid, and he, along with his team at Munro Live, are embarking on a fun East Coast Tesla road trip.

Tomorrow we kick off the Model S Plaid road trip in Indiana with a meet up with the @TeslaIndiana at the Fishers Supercharger – Address: 9 Municipal Dr, Fishers IN 46038. #MunroLive #SandyMunro #TeardownTitan #PlaidRoadTrip — Munro Live (@live_munro) December 7, 2021

Sandy and his team are on a long list of Tesla owners who have taken road trips in their vehicles. By doing so, they are helping dispel the fears of being stranded on the side of the road with a dead battery. This is a common fear or myth that holds many back from wanting to make the switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

Several other car blogs/vlogs have published a lot of misinformation over the years, but even a recent one claimed that owning a Tesla comes with risks of problems that most other car owners don’t experience, such as being stranded. I debunked the misinformation in that piece, and Sandy’s road trip will surely be added to our collection of successful and unique Tesla road trip stories.

Since Sandy and his team follow me on Twitter (follow them at @live_munro), I reached out to ask how things were going and they told me that they were loving the Tesla Model S Plaid so far. There are plans for a road trip video along with a teardown of the Model S Plaid on Munro Live. So, stay tuned for the fun as we cover it here on CleanTechnica or subscribe to their channels for direct updates.

