Teslas Are Great For Road Tripping — Ignore The Anti-Tesla Myths

HotCars recently published an article titled “10 Biggest Problems with Owning a Tesla,” and the article is, frankly, filled with misinformation — almost from top to bottom. I’m just tackling two of the issues here, since they are probably fairly common misperceptions (thanks in part to misleading articles like the one above), or at least things that many potential buyers might ask about.

The article claims that buying a Tesla would put you at “risk of problems most other car owners don’t have to deal with.” The evidence is lacking. One of the so-called problems listed is range. According to the article, Teslas are not very good cars for traveling on long road trips. The article claimed that the average range of a Tesla Model 3 is around 350 miles on a single charge, and pointed out that this is dependent on speed, weather, and interstate driving. He stated that “they still are not very good cars for traveling on long road trips.”

Clearly, the author of this article hasn’t even tried to go on a long road trip in a Tesla, nor has he done his research on Tesla road trips. I’m sure if he had asked Tesla owners who took such trips, he would have found out how easy and pleasant road trips are for them. Since he hasn’t done his research into Tesla road trips and range, I’ll do some for him.

Taking A 2015 Tesla Model S Across Europe

Interestingly, in the midst of the misinformation, the author used a CleanTechnica photo (illegally) of a Tesla Model S that very conveniently took a trip across Europe — from Poland to Paris — in 2017. In fact, our chief editor, Zachary Shahan, and one other person took that trip and wrote about it here on CleanTechnica. Zach called it “the most comfortable and convenient long-distance road trip I’ve ever taken.” (Side note: the Model S photo is fine to use, as long as you indicate the source — Zachary Shahan, CleanTechnica — and link to our site.)

North American Road Trip

Wade Anderson actually drove from Arizona to the Arctic Circle in his Tesla Model 3 in 2019. Wade drove a total of 18,857 miles in his Tesla and literally made a big circle around the United States and Canada. Wade started his trip in July 2019 and even came through Baton Rouge. He was the first person who ever took me on a ride in a Tesla — I had recently started writing for CleanTechnica and we got connected due to his trip.

Wade drove from Arizona to Florida, up the coast to Maine, then on to Canada, where he was interviewed by CBC Canada. After that, he continued on to Alaska and made his way to the Arctic Circle, where he took some of the coolest photos of a Tesla ever taken. You can read more about his journey here.

The Fastest EV Lightning Run Across Canada In A Model 3

Towards the end of 2019, Tesla completed its Trans-Canada Supercharger route from Vancouver to Halifax as a part of the expansion of its Supercharger network. In celebration of this, Ian Pavelko and Trevor Page drove a Tesla Model 3 from Tsawwassen, BC, to Halifax, and did it within 72 hours.

Charging Stations

The article also mentioned a lack of charging stations outside of cities, and although this was a concern a couple of years ago, Tesla has been expanding its Supercharging network fast. Currently, Tesla has over 25,000 Superchargers in the world. This makes it the largest global, fast-charging network in the world.

It is in fact Tesla’s extensive Supercharging network and its brilliant navigation system that together make Tesla road trips so easy, convenient, and comfortable. Many owners also like to meet other Tesla owners they share a charge with.

I just did my 1st Tesla roadtrip from Toronto to WI! 750 miles.Stopped 5 times.SCs were easy, went way faster than what I thought.Potty break & boom, car was ready to reach my next charger.15 hrs of driving made easier w/ AP, Chicago slowed me down a lot.Can't wait to drive back! — Eric (@Eric_J_T4) September 18, 2021

The article, to me, read as if the author was trying to convince his readers to not buy a Tesla, but also to not buy an EV at all. There are many points that can be refuted, but this one practically jumped off the page:

This claim is 100% incorrect: “Every Tesla model out there is unable to tow.” I have seen with my very own eyes a Tesla Model X tow a boat. Let me show you the receipts.

Also, in 2018, there was that one time a Tesla Model X won a Guinness World Record for towing an airplane.

Watch a Tesla tow a massive airplane: Tesla's Model X SUV is so strong it earned a Guinness World Record for towing. https://t.co/Llyw1f1JAo pic.twitter.com/sLwmrDgGp7 — News by Amanda (@amandasome) May 15, 2018

So, yeah, the Model X can tow.

Advertisement