Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S covered in snow in Poland. Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Cars

Teslas Are Great For Road Tripping — Ignore The Anti-Tesla Myths

Published

HotCars recently published an article titled “10 Biggest Problems with Owning a Tesla,” and the article is, frankly, filled with misinformation — almost from top to bottom. I’m just tackling two of the issues here, since they are probably fairly common misperceptions (thanks in part to misleading articles like the one above), or at least things that many potential buyers might ask about.

The article claims that buying a Tesla would put you at “risk of problems most other car owners don’t have to deal with.” The evidence is lacking. One of the so-called problems listed is range. According to the article, Teslas are not very good cars for traveling on long road trips. The article claimed that the average range of a Tesla Model 3 is around 350 miles on a single charge, and pointed out that this is dependent on speed, weather, and interstate driving. He stated that “they still are not very good cars for traveling on long road trips.”

Clearly, the author of this article hasn’t even tried to go on a long road trip in a Tesla, nor has he done his research on Tesla road trips. I’m sure if he had asked Tesla owners who took such trips, he would have found out how easy and pleasant road trips are for them. Since he hasn’t done his research into Tesla road trips and range, I’ll do some for him.

Taking A 2015 Tesla Model S Across Europe

Interestingly, in the midst of the misinformation, the author used a CleanTechnica photo (illegally) of a Tesla Model S that very conveniently took a trip across Europe — from Poland to Paris — in 2017. In fact, our chief editor, Zachary Shahan, and one other person took that trip and wrote about it here on CleanTechnica. Zach called it “the most comfortable and convenient long-distance road trip I’ve ever taken.” (Side note: the Model S photo is fine to use, as long as you indicate the source — Zachary Shahan, CleanTechnica — and link to our site.)

North American Road Trip

Wade Anderson actually drove from Arizona to the Arctic Circle in his Tesla Model 3 in 2019. Wade drove a total of 18,857 miles in his Tesla and literally made a big circle around the United States and Canada. Wade started his trip in July 2019 and even came through Baton Rouge. He was the first person who ever took me on a ride in a Tesla — I had recently started writing for CleanTechnica and we got connected due to his trip.

Wade drove from Arizona to Florida, up the coast to Maine, then on to Canada, where he was interviewed by CBC Canada. After that, he continued on to Alaska and made his way to the Arctic Circle, where he took some of the coolest photos of a Tesla ever taken. You can read more about his journey here.

The Fastest EV Lightning Run Across Canada In A Model 3

Towards the end of 2019, Tesla completed its Trans-Canada Supercharger route from Vancouver to Halifax as a part of the expansion of its Supercharger network. In celebration of this, Ian Pavelko and Trevor Page drove a Tesla Model 3 from Tsawwassen, BC, to Halifax, and did it within 72 hours.

Charging Stations

The article also mentioned a lack of charging stations outside of cities, and although this was a concern a couple of years ago, Tesla has been expanding its Supercharging network fast. Currently, Tesla has over 25,000 Superchargers in the world. This makes it the largest global, fast-charging network in the world.

It is in fact Tesla’s extensive Supercharging network and its brilliant navigation system that together make Tesla road trips so easy, convenient, and comfortable. Many owners also like to meet other Tesla owners they share a charge with.

The article, to me, read as if the author was trying to convince his readers to not buy a Tesla, but also to not buy an EV at all. There are many points that can be refuted, but this one practically jumped off the page:

Screenshot of HotCars claiming no Tesla can tow.

This claim is 100% incorrect: “Every Tesla model out there is unable to tow.” I have seen with my very own eyes a Tesla Model X tow a boat. Let me show you the receipts.

Photo by Johnna Crider

Photo by Johnna Crider

Also, in 2018, there was that one time a Tesla Model X won a Guinness World Record for towing an airplane.

So, yeah, the Model X can tow.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Cybertruck CyberLandr Camper Prototype Video Released (+ Interview)

When the Tesla Cybertruck was launched, there must have been many people who liked it and noticed there might be some way to add...

9 mins ago
Tesla Model S Plaid Yoke Steering Wheel Tesla Model S Plaid Yoke Steering Wheel

Cars

Consumer Reports Isn’t A Fan Of The Tesla Yoke Steering Wheel

Consumer Reports isn’t a fan of Tesla’s yoke steering wheel. Ten CR test drivers shared their distaste for the yoke in CR‘s latest blog...

2 hours ago

Cars

Dealers Are Preventing Ford From Competing With Tesla

I read an article by Jalopnik which echoes what I’ve been saying for some time now. If Ford, or any legacy automaker for that...

2 hours ago
cheap electric car EV BYD Dolphin cheap electric car EV BYD Dolphin

Batteries

A Radical Way To Reduce Fossil Fuel Use From New Cars Sold In The US By 95% By 2026

The first thing I want to say is that although this is an interesting thought experiment, I’m not saying this will happen or even...

13 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.