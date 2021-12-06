Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of Nezox

Agriculture

Nezox Brands Is Scaling Its Banana Flour Production To Help Zimbabwe Farmers Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

Published

Mature unripe green bananas can be milled into a fine flour that can be used in place of the traditional wheat flour. Green banana flour is low in sugar and high in resistant starch type 2. Resistant starch has prebiotic properties and increases the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut. This gluten free flour, which is rich in potassium, is very rich in starch, therefore one will use a much smaller volume of the banana flour when compared to other flours.

Nezox Brands, from Mupangwa, Honde Valley, Mutasa, in Manicaland, Zimbabwe is working on scaling its banana flour production. “I realized that 25-30% of small holder banana farmer’s produce was being lost due to high post-harvest losses, so we started Nezox Brands as a way to reduce this,” says Bright Nezomba, founder of Nezox brands.

Post-harvest losses remain a huge challenge in this part of the world. In general, post-harvest losses for grains are estimated to be between 20 to 30% due to storage issues alone. These post-harvest losses can be as high as 40% when field, transportation, handling, and processing losses are included. A study focused on post-harvest losses to agricultural product traders in Mutare shows that post-harvest losses significantly hinder the growth and viability of the fruits and vegetable sector.

About 80% of the bananas consumed in Zimbabwe come from Manicaland province. The majority of the bananas come from a mix of small commercial and subsistence farmers. Bananas are second only to potatoes in terms of revenue generation at Mbare Musika in Harare, which Zimbabwe’s biggest market. Local banana production is only able to meet about 50% of Zimbabwe’s banana requirements. Bananas are mostly consumed as a snack or in desserts and not traditionally cooked as part of the staple diet as is the case in places like Uganda.

Adding banana flour and other products such as sun-dried banana snacks could help improve revenues for these rural banana farmers. Nezox brands has a 2-hectare plantation of bananas in Honde Valley and complements this by buying bananas from surrounding small holder farmers.

Bright Nezomba, who has a diploma in commercial farming, also works to help the local farmers improve their farming practices. “Some of the issues which arise due to poor agronomic conditions include, bruising, late transportation, overripening, pest damage and sunburns. This means farmers are not able to market 100% of their produce regardless of grades and sizes. Before reduction of high post-harvest losses in the area, people were throwing away significant amounts of their produce and little was consumed,” says Bright.

Bright says that trying to set up an industry in rural areas is quite expensive, but he is working on expanding his current operation from 4 to 30 staff members. His operations are currently running with an off grid solar PV system. Banana flour is a bit expensive when compared with normal flour at the moment. A kilogram of banana flour can go for as much as twice the normal price of a packet of wheat flour.

Banana flour offers good value as it is very rich in starch, therefore one will use a much smaller volume of the banana flour. Nezox is working on bringing down the price as it scales. The flour can be baked, blended, or consumed as instant porridge, and has been well received in the market, according to Bright. “We get a lot of questions on how the flour is produced, and people are always curious to taste it. All who have tasted it have loved it so far and are requesting for more.”

Nezox is also working on automating more sections of its process. “Currently, the slicing process is labor intensive because we are using manual slicing. We also outsource the milling to local millers meaning that there is a challenge of mixing with maize meal residue at times.”

The company is working on sourcing its own dedicated milling plant. Nezox has won several awards, including a value creation challenge. It was also part of the Eagles Nest Youth Exporters Incubation program to get their products to meet export requirements. But first it needs to scale up production to address the local demand.

Storage and transportation issues are cited as some of the major contributors to post-harvest losses. Off-grid solar coupled with electric mobility, along with cold chain solutions will help transform this rural economy, boosting food production and improving the livelihoods of these smallholder farmers. Accelerating the penetration of electric 3- and 4-wheelers in these rural communities will help address the transport challenges.

Images courtesy of Nezox

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

bamboo bamboo

Air Quality

Mutenga Bamboo Introduces A New Range of Bamboo Toothpicks, Pens, & Cooking & Heating Briquettes in Zimbabwe

According to Zimbabwe’s Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the major contributors to deforestation are: Tobacco curing Energy provisions Land clearing for various land uses including...

4 days ago
meat-heavy meat-heavy

Agriculture

Men’s Meat-Heavy Diets Need Transformation

Sometimes the ways we were taught to eat, as passed down by the generations that came before us, aren't as healthy as they could...

5 days ago

Cars

Reservations Now Open For Audi’s e-tron Range In South Africa — Pricing Confirmed

Audi is establishing itself a the go-to brand for premium EVs -- everywhere!

November 29, 2021

Bicycles

Electric Mobility, NFTs, Stablecoins, & Water Pumping Solutions To Boost Liquidstar’s Rural Electrification Ecosystem

According to the February 2021 “Unlocking Africa’s Mini-Grid Market” final report, 60% of Africa’s population live in rural areas. Only 5% of this rural...

November 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.