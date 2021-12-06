Connect with us

Looking for an electric mountain bike? We’re looking to help. Below is a guide on choosing an electric mountain bike, including short reviews of several of them.

First, what are the main issues to consider?

  • Cost: $1,000 to $18,000
  • Class 1, 2, or 3
  • Drive: Mid or Rear Hub
  • Tire Width: 2.3”, 2.6”, or 4” fat
  • Wheel Size: 26”, 27.5”, or 29”
  • Suspension: None, Front Shock, Shock Absorbing Seat Post, or Full Suspension
  • Drop Seat: Yes or No
  • Frame: Aluminum or Carbon Fiber
  • Brakes: Caliper or Disc
  • Equipment Quality: Shifter, Brakes, Front Shock, Rear Shock
  • Weight: 35 lb to 100 lb
  • Handlebars: Straight or Drop
  • Purchase Method: Mail Order or Dealer
  • Bike Carrier: Küwat, Thule, Saris

We will cover each of those topics in their own section below.

First, though, what is the definition of a mountain bike? Originally: Wider tires than a road bike, lots of gears for climbing, and straight handlebars.

I am not a competitive mountain bike rider, so some aspects of super high performance electric mountain bikes are beyond my area of expertise. However, I have been riding electric bikes (e-bikes) for seven years and own five radically different e-bikes. I have also rented fat tire e-bikes. Furthermore, I have been reading every bit of news about e-bikes that I could find and have spent hours talking to e-bike dealers about their products.

This in-depth article/guide is available on CleanTechnica Pro for CleanTechnica Members and other monthly supporters.

 
Arthur Frederick (Fritz) Hasler, PhD, former leader of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization & Analysis Laboratory (creator of this iconic image), and avid CleanTechnica reader. Also: Research Meteorologist (Emeritus) at NASA GSFC, Adjunct Professor at Viterbo University On-Line Studies, PSIA L2 Certified Alpine Ski Instructor at Brighton Utah Ski School.

