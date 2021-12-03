Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Polestar 3 Preview
Image courtesy Polestar.

Cars

Polestar Provides Preview Of Pre-Production SUV

Published

Polestar is following up the sneak peek of its upcoming 5 luxury sedan with something a little more accessible (statistically speaking) to you and me. It’s called the 3, and it will be the first Volvo Group car to use the Geely SEA architecture that underpins the high-end Zeekr in China. Not a bad thing, by any stretch!

As you can probably tell, the crossover/SUV-type architecture of the new Polestar 3 was designed with a specific market in mind — and it’s been a while since I’ve been able to say this — the United States. “We will build in America for Americans,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America” (presumably at Volvo’s South Carolina plant).

The benefits of US production will include shorter wait times to fulfill notoriously impatient American customer orders, but the decision also reduces the environment impact of shipping cars around the world. It will also, claims Polestar, allow the 3 to be offered at a competitive price point, and, while there’s no official word on styling, you can expect it to look quite a lot like the Polestar 5. “The design language of that car is something that you can and should expect in our future cars, starting with the Polestar 3,”  design boss Max Missoni told Autocar. “The futuristic Precept concept will have a heavy influence.”

Enough from me, though. You can read the official Polestar press release below, then let us know what you think of the upcoming electric SUV in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Polestar provides next glimpse of 3 and reaffirms growth plans

Polestar 3 teased.

Image courtesy Polestar.

  • Launching in 2022, 3 will redefine SUVs for the electric age and will be made in US
  • The company is on track for approx. 29,000 global sales in 2021
  • The Precept concept (5) debuts on US soil in New York City; embarks on national tour

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Polestar, the pure play, premium electric car company, has released a second teaser image of the forthcoming 3 electric performance SUV, which is set to launch in 2022. Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV and will be its first vehicle to be built in the US, with production set to take place in Charleston, South Carolina.

This news follows the September announcement of Polestar’s intention to list on Nasdaq in connection with its proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU), which is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

“We will build in America for Americans,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

Thomas Ingenlath hosted investors and press at a series of events in New York to discuss the company’s vision, brand and growth plans. The audience learned that Polestar 3 is intended to be one of the most climate-responsible cars ever made and will in time offer autonomous highway piloting powered by the best-in-class LiDAR sensor from Luminar and centralized NVIDIA computing power.

The premium SUV market is the fastest growing segment in the US automotive industry and is expected to be one of the most rapid to adopt fully electric vehicles.

Precept, the company’s manifesto concept car that previews the future of its design, technology and sustainability, also made its US debut in New York City. Precept now embarks on a national tour, visiting Polestar retail locations throughout the US into the new year.

Thomas Ingenlath told audiences he believes there is a fundamental difference between Polestar and many other electric car companies. “We are not a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we are an actual company already building and selling cars around the world. Our two award-winning cars are on the road in 14 markets globally and we expect our global sales volume to reach around 29,000 vehicles this year.” Ingenlath also underlined the company’s established manufacturing and sales capability, expressing that the company is planning to launch a new car every year for the next three years, starting with 3, and plans to increase its presence to at least 30 global markets by the end of 2023.

Expanding presence in these new markets, the arrival of three new cars, and further advances in its existing markets, mean that Polestar plans to grow ten-fold from global sales of around 29,000 in 2021 to 290,000 by 2025. “From here on in, (we are) all about growth,” concludes Thomas Ingenlath.

Polestar 3 will be built at the Volvo Cars plant in Charleston, South Carolina. Volvo Cars is a large shareholder in Polestar, allowing Polestar to benefit from the Swedish company’s world leading safety technologies, but also generate cost efficiencies through financial and industrial synergies.

Source | Images: Polestar Cars.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

polestar 5 preview polestar 5 preview

Cars

Polestar 5 Previewed in Latest Precept Documentary

The upcoming 2024 Polestar 5 gets previewed in nearly production-ready form in Polestar's new docuseries.

November 26, 2021

Cars

16% Plugin Vehicle Share In Chinese Auto Market!

Plugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored 325,000 registrations in October, up 113% year over year (YoY). That’s an especially impressive...

November 24, 2021
1913 Detroit Electric car 1913 Detroit Electric car

Cars

A Ride In A Century-Old Detroit Electric Car Warped My Mind

Recently I had the exquisite pleasure of getting a ride in an original 1913 Detroit Electric car built by the Anderson Electric Car Company,...

November 17, 2021
Geely pickup truck chassis Geely pickup truck chassis

Clean Transport

Geely May Introduce Electric Pickup Truck In 2022

Geely has plans to introduce an electric pickup truck of its own.

November 15, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.