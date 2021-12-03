Connect with us

The all-new Tesla Model S Plaid. Image courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Drag Race: Tesla Model S Plaid Crushes Fossil Fuel Powered Competitors (Video)

Published

Hagerty recently pulled together a drag race involving 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, 2022 BMW M5 CS, and a 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid. Despite some of the quickest performance sedans from the internal combustion engine (ICE) world, both of these cars were left behind in a drag race against the Plaid S.

Host Jason Cammisa can be seen raving about the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for the rest of the review video. Ironically, all Blackwing Cadillacs of the future will no more be pure ICE — they will be electrified.

Regardless, let’s go through a brief specs comparison of all 3 cars involved in this drag racing event to understand their performance potential.

Performance Specs


Specs comparison between Tesla Model S Plaid vs. BMW M5 CS vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (Data sources: Manufacturer specs, bmwblog.com. Compiled by Iqtidar Ali/TeslaOracle.com)

During the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing review in the video (below), the host admitted that this sports sedan uses 6.7 times more energy compared to the Model S Plaid. Looking at the EPA estimated fuel economy numbers, this Cadillac doesn’t have very impressive efficiency numbers: 15 MPG (13 city, 21 highway). BMW M5 CS is only a little bit better, with a combined 17 MPG (15 city, 21 highway).

Meanwhile, the ultra-powerful Tesla Model S Plaid has an astonishing 101 MPGe (102 city, 99 highway). Over 5 years, the Plaid S should save you $6,250 in fuel costs. But Cadillac CT5-V costs a whopping $11,000 and BMW M5 CS costs $8,500 more compared to an average new vehicle.

Fuel Economy/Efficiency Specs

EPA estimated fuel efficiency comparison of 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, 2022 BMW M5 CS, Cadillac CT5-V (Source: fueleconomy.gov)

Glorifying these fuel emission monsters in this day and age is a bit ridiculous, especially when they’re lacking in the performance arena as well.

Nevertheless, let’s watch how two of the most powerful ICE sport sedans are beaten by Tesla Model S Plaid by a big margin at the drag strip.

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla OracleRevised update edited by EVANNEX.

 
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

