Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of Greg Blandford, Director Energy and E-Mobility at Rubicon

Cars

Reservations Now Open For Audi’s e-tron Range In South Africa — Pricing Confirmed

Audi is establishing itself a the go-to brand for premium EVs — everywhere!

Published

Audi has a good following in South Africa. According to Autotrader’s 2021 Mid-Year Car Industry Report, it is the 5th most searched brand in South Africa.

I have also been a fan of Audi cars for a while. My eldest brother had an old 500 over a decade ago. It was in very good condition for its age and it drove like a dream. It was a big car, very spacious and very comfortable. Later on, one of my best friends had an Audi A3, one had an Audi Q5, and one still drives an A5 to this day. My friend with the A5 is due for an upgrade and I have been pushing him to switch to electric.

Earlier this year, Audi South Africa announced that it would be bringing 6 electric vehicle models to South Africa in Q1 2022. Audi has now announced the South African pricing for the e-tron range and is now taking orders for delivery in Q1 next year. Now my friend has an option to get one of the models in the new e-tron range if he wants.

Audi showroom in South Africa

The e-tron range for South Africa includes:

  1. e-tron 55 SUV
  2. e-tron Sportback 55
  3. e-tron Sportback S
  4. e-tron GT
  5. RS e-tron GT

Pricing starts from around R1,990,000 ($123,000) for the e-tron 55 Advanced and R3,300,000 ($204,000) for the Audi RS e-tron GT. Specialist e-tron dealerships include Bryanston, Rivonia, Sandton (in Johannesburg); Centurion, Hatfield, Menlyn (in Pretoria); Century City, Clairemont (in Cape Town) and Umhlanga & Audi Centre (in Durban).

South Africans have access to a very good charging network. In fact, South Africa has one of the highest ratios of public EV chargers to EVs in the world. One of the leading players in this industry is GridCars. GridCars has partnered with several OEMs, including Audi, to provide EV owners with access to a nationwide charging network. EV owners and users can now drive comfortably around South Africa using the charging network along the major highways, such as from Johannesburg to Durban and from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

For a very long time, South Africans only had a few EV models to choose from. It’s really good to see Audi bringing all these models to South Africa. The Audi RS e-tron GT joins its cousin, the Porsche Taycan, which has been available in South Africa since mid-last year. I hope the other cousins from the ID. side of the family, such as the ID.4 from VW, will also be offered to customers in South Africa very soon.

 

The Audi e-tron range in South Africa. Images courtesy of Greg Blandford, Director Energy and E-Mobility at Rubicon

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Audi e-tron 55 Quattro Hybrid Audi e-tron 55 Quattro Hybrid

Cars

Audi e-tron 55 Quattro Software Updates Give 12-Mile Range Boost

Owners of the 2019/2020 model year Audi e-tron 55 Quattro are getting an early holiday gift this year in the form of free software...

3 days ago

Cars

There Could Be A Big Opportunity For Hyundai In South Africa With Vehicle-To-Load (V2L)

There is probably no better place and time to advertise vehicles with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability than in South Africa right now! Vehicles equipped with...

November 18, 2021

Cars

Tech Update: Adaptive Headlights Coming To US Within 2 Years

Adaptive headlights -- they're not just for Europe anymore!

November 18, 2021

Bicycles

Electric Mobility, NFTs, Stablecoins, & Water Pumping Solutions To Boost Liquidstar’s Rural Electrification Ecosystem

According to the February 2021 “Unlocking Africa’s Mini-Grid Market” final report, 60% of Africa’s population live in rural areas. Only 5% of this rural...

November 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.