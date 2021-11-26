Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

XPeng Plans 50% Global Sales, Debuts G9 SUV In Guangzhou

The XPeng G9’s advanced semi-autonomous driving platform is based on NVIDIA technology.

Published

XPeng has announced its intention to become a serious global automobile company that gets half of its sales outside China. That’s what its vice president and chairman, Brian Gu, told CNBC this week. “As a company that focuses on global opportunities, we want to be balanced with our contribution of delivery — half from China, half from outside China — in the long run,” Gu said. He did not provide a specific timeframe for when the company expects to achieve that goal.

Gu said Guangzhou-based XPeng would invest more in international markets this year and next, and expects to enter Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands next year. XPeng began selling cars in Norway in December 2020.

Meet The G9

At the Guangzhou Auto Show last week, XPeng unveiled it latest model, the G9 SUV, which uses an advanced technology platform provided by NVIDIA. In a blog post, the software company said, “The new flagship SUV debuts XPeng’s centralized electronic and electrical architecture and Xpilot 4.0 advanced driver assistance system for a seamless driving experience. The G9 is also compatible with the next-generation X-Power superchargers for charging up to 124 miles in 5 minutes. The intelligent, software-defined vehicle is built on the high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE Orin computer and delivers AI capabilities that are continuously upgraded with each over-the-air update.”

The G9 is the first to be equipped with Xpilot 4.0, an AI-assisted driving system capable of address-to-address automated driving, including valet parking. It is built on two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin systems-on-a-chip capable of 508 trillion operations per second. It uses an 8 million pixel front-view camera and 2.9 million pixel cameras to cover the left and right sides of the vehicle as well as the front and rear views. Lidar sensors are embedded in the headlights. The system includes a highly integrated and expandable domain controller.

The G9 is the first electric car from a Chinese manufacturer to use 800 volt architecture. It is scheduled to officially launch in China in the third quarter of 2022, with plans to expand to global markets soon after. For more about the car, check out this Electric Viking video:

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Rivian Encounters “Production Hell.” R1S Deliveries Pushed Back 3 Months — Or More

If you are waiting for your Rivian RiS, you may have to be patient a little longer.

1 day ago

Cars

16% Plugin Vehicle Share In Chinese Auto Market!

Plugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored 325,000 registrations in October, up 113% year over year (YoY). That’s an especially impressive...

3 days ago
Genesis Electrified GV70 Genesis Electrified GV70

Cars

Genesis Electrified GV70 & Buick GL8 Electric Vehicles Debut In Guangzhou

If you want to know where the world of cars is today, you have to go to Guangzhou to find out.

5 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

NVIDIA’s New DRIVE Hyperion 8 Released, Includes Radar & Lidar — Unlike Tesla’s FSD Suite

Tesla is well known for its plans to create a fleet of robotaxis and is actively working on that with the development of its...

November 11, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.