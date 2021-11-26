XPeng Plans 50% Global Sales, Debuts G9 SUV In Guangzhou

XPeng has announced its intention to become a serious global automobile company that gets half of its sales outside China. That’s what its vice president and chairman, Brian Gu, told CNBC this week. “As a company that focuses on global opportunities, we want to be balanced with our contribution of delivery — half from China, half from outside China — in the long run,” Gu said. He did not provide a specific timeframe for when the company expects to achieve that goal.

Gu said Guangzhou-based XPeng would invest more in international markets this year and next, and expects to enter Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands next year. XPeng began selling cars in Norway in December 2020.

Meet The G9

At the Guangzhou Auto Show last week, XPeng unveiled it latest model, the G9 SUV, which uses an advanced technology platform provided by NVIDIA. In a blog post, the software company said, “The new flagship SUV debuts XPeng’s centralized electronic and electrical architecture and Xpilot 4.0 advanced driver assistance system for a seamless driving experience. The G9 is also compatible with the next-generation X-Power superchargers for charging up to 124 miles in 5 minutes. The intelligent, software-defined vehicle is built on the high-performance NVIDIA DRIVE Orin computer and delivers AI capabilities that are continuously upgraded with each over-the-air update.”

The G9 is the first to be equipped with Xpilot 4.0, an AI-assisted driving system capable of address-to-address automated driving, including valet parking. It is built on two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin systems-on-a-chip capable of 508 trillion operations per second. It uses an 8 million pixel front-view camera and 2.9 million pixel cameras to cover the left and right sides of the vehicle as well as the front and rear views. Lidar sensors are embedded in the headlights. The system includes a highly integrated and expandable domain controller.

The G9 is the first electric car from a Chinese manufacturer to use 800 volt architecture. It is scheduled to officially launch in China in the third quarter of 2022, with plans to expand to global markets soon after. For more about the car, check out this Electric Viking video:

