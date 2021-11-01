XPeng Deliveries Grow 233% In September

If you’re following the EV revolution in China — and, increasingly, growing out of China — XPeng is one of the big names. While one EV startup after another has crashed on the runway or quickly crashed into a tree after getting airborne, there are two or three companies that have had a clean and inspiring launch. One of those is certainly XPeng, and the company’s latest sales figures are a testament to its intelligent management and high consumer demand yet again.

The company delivered 10,138 smart electric vehicles in October. Extrapolating out to one year, that would be 121,656 EV deliveries a year — not too bad for a company that delivered its first vehicles about 4 years ago. An annual capacity increase from 0 to 100,000+ in 4 years is astounding. Furthermore, just looking at that 10,138 total, that’s a 233% increase over October 2020.

In the first 10 months of the 2021, 66,542 XPeng vehicles were delivered. As if the October result wasn’t good enough, that’s a 289% increase year over year!

Incidentally, at the same time that XPeng is comfortably cruising above an annual production rate of more than 100,000 vehicle deliveries, it surpassed 100,000 cumulative deliveries to customers.

The XPeng P7 has risen to becoming the 19th best selling plugin vehicle in the world in the first 3 quarters of the year, and 13th in September. Among full-electric vehicles, it was 16th and 11th, respectively.

Meanwhile, the lower-cost, more-mass-market P5 has hardly landed.

Well aware of the questions potential buyers have day after day, hour after hour, XPeng combined the news with a note around its charging infrastructure: “The Company continues to expand its supercharging facilities to address increasing customer demand. XPeng’s branded supercharging network spans urban commuting thoroughfares and highways through 439 stations across 121 Chinese cities, as of September 30, 2021. The Company now offers free supercharging services to customers at 1,648 stations in 221 cities across China.”

What to expect from XPeng in November, and 2022, and 2023? Admittedly, I expect a lot.

