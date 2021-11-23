Connect with us

Tesla & Austin Community College Open New Training Facility For Tesla’s START Manufacturing

Published

On Friday, Tesla, Austin Community College (ACC), and Mayor Steve Adler hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Tesla START Manufacturing training center at ACC. The new facility will be at ACC’s Riverside campus and is training students for a potential career at Giga Texas.

In June, we reported that Tesla and ACC partnered to launch a new 12–14 week intensive training program that would give students hands-on learning for a career at Tesla. ACC tweeted that this was the first program of its kind in the nation. The training includes learning about robotics and machine control systems.

Some students completing the new program have the chance at becoming hired and paid by Tesla to complete their training. Mayor Adler shared on Twitter that the first Tesla START Manufacturing class graduated on Friday while adding congratulatory remarks.

Mayor Adler also spoke at the ceremony.

“It’s creating those jobs where people can ladder up for themselves, their families, and their neighborhoods, their community, and that’s what ACC is all about.”

ACC chancellor Richard Rhodes spoke of Tesla’s belief in collaboration earlier this year.

“Tesla believes strongly in collaboration. When business and education come together, we build connections that make college affordable and link students directly with employers so they can go straight into a promising career. ACC is excited to work with Tesla to develop cutting-edge training programs that prepare students for one of the region’s fastest-growing industries.”

 
Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

