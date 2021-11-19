Connect with us

Tesla Owners Club Of Silicon Valley Teams Up With Palo Alto Fire Department For Holiday Toy Drive

I recently shared that the Tesla Owners Club of SoCal was holding a holiday toy drive in partnership with LASD Motorsports. Other Tesla owners clubs are also working on helping low-income families to have a wholesome holiday season. One such club is the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley.

The club is teaming up with the Palo Alto Fire Department and holding its first annual Holiday Frunk Toy Drive.

“Tis the season to activate Santa Mode in your cars, fill up your frunk with toys, and donate them to needy children this holiday season.”

The event will take place at Palo Alto High School on December 11. The club emphasized that this is a kid-friendly event, so bring your children and meet the members of the Palo Alto Fire Department. There will also be Tesla-related raffle prizes and a competition for the most toys donated. After the event is over, Tesla owners will hold a caravan with a police escort to Fire Station #2 to drop off the toys. There will also be coffee and donuts.

For donations of over $20 worth of toys, the Tesla club is giving away a limited edition of the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley Frunk Toy Driver T-Shirt.

To participate in this event, click here.

 
