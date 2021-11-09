Tesla Owners In LA Are Holding A 1st Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The holidays are fast approaching and Tesla owners in Los Angeles are banding together to help families that are less fortunate. This is touching to me because I remember being homeless at Christmas when I was a child, and it was the generosity of those donating and holding toy drives that made those moments not so bad.

The holiday toy drive is also a Tesla owners meet-up that is hosted by Tesla Club SoCal and LASD Motorsports. The drive and meet-and-greet will be held in the Cerritos College Stadium parking lot and will take place on Saturday, December 4th, between 10 am and 12 pm.

There will be vendors and drawing for gift cards sponsored by vendors. There will also be prizes for best holiday car decorations, best holiday spirit dressed contest, and best ugly sweater contest. And for those needing to charge, there’s a Tesla Supercharger just five minutes away.

Admission is free with one unwrapped toy.

The event was originally planned to be held at the Puente Hills Mall parking lot, but will now be held at LASD Motorsports.

Not in the area? Arrange your own toy drive in your area and help out some other kids.

Advertisement