Tesla Announces New Supercharger In Alaska — Superchargers Now In 49 US States

Published

In a tweet by Tesla Charging, Tesla announced that there is a new Supercharging station in Soldotna, Alaska. This is welcome news for Tesla owners in Alaska as well as those who may want to travel there. In 2019, Wade Anderson traveled in his Model 3 from Arizona all the way to the Arctic Circle and Alaska was one of the places he traveled to.

In the video below, Wade shared his adventures from Tok, Alaska, to the Yukon River Camp. Wade shared his joy making such trips and the adventures that he undertook. It was interesting to see him traveling on this long and memorable trip. I highly recommend viewing the whole series of articles.

This news follows other interesting Supercharger news. Tesla and Buc-ee’s are planning the installation of several Superchargers at some of the Buc-ee’s locations across seven states. During Tesla’s Q3 2021 meeting, Tesla VP Drew Baglino pointed out that Tesla was expanding faster and faster globally.

“We are executing accelerating expansion plans globally. The network has doubled in the last 18 months, and we are planning to triple it over the next two years. And even so on an individual-site basis to combat existing congestion more quickly where it is isolated and problematic, we expedite local relief sites, deploy mobile Superchargers, and we try to introduce pricing strategies that encourage more off-peak usage to avoid the waiting.”

Since then, Tesla has achieved a few other milestones, including having deployed 30,000 Superchargers worldwide.

InsideEVs noted that Tesla had just under 30,000 Superchargers at the end of September. That means that the additional 700 (and counting) units were installed over a period of 40 days — or at a rate of 2,400 per quarter for the past two quarters. And now we have one in nearly every US state. Hawaii should get some soon, too.

 
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession.

