Tesla & Buc-ee’s Plans For Superchargers Span 26 Stores In 7 States

In October, Gail Alfar found out that Tesla was working with Buc-ee’s in two cities to bring Tesla Superchargers to the world’s largest gas station and convenience store. Having been inside a Buc-ee’s before, the best way to describe it is: a gas station on steroids with BBQ, fudge, and shopping.

Just unearthed an agreement between @Tesla and @Bucees to install Superchargers at 26 different stores across 7 states (TX, AL, GA, FL, TN, KY, SC)!! This is going to be absolutely nuts!!! pic.twitter.com/I7dVA7VdAe — Marco (@MarcoRPTesla) November 17, 2021

Twitter user @MarcoRPTesla, who contributes to Supercharge Info, TMC, and Drive Tesla Canada, found the agreement between the two companies. Included in the agreement are plans to install Tesla Superchargers at 26 different Buc-ee’s locations across seven states. The states are:

Texas.

Alabama.

Georgia.

Florida.

Tennessee.

Kentucky.

South Carolina.

Cities include Daytona Beach, FL; Fort Valley, GA; Smiths Grove, KY; Adairsville, GA (Outside of Atlanta); Fort Worth, TX; Katy, TX; and several others. Included in the tweet is a screenshot of the application for building permits for each of the sites listed in the first screenshot that Marco shared. The screenshot is a mix of legal jargon that basically says that Tesla and Buc-ee’s have applied for a permit to install Tesla Superchargers.

In 2019, blogger Chris Huerta shared an opinion post titled “Opinion: Buc-ee’s Should Embrace Tesla Superchargers.” At the time, he didn’t have a Tesla but wanted one to the point that he planned a road trip from Houston to San Antonio. While driving to San Antonio, Huerta thought to himself, what if he made this drive in a Tesla? How would this work? This is when his thought that Buc-ee’s being an ideal location for Tesla Superchargers originated.

In his post, he listed three reasons:

Location. Buc-ee’s is a destination for long road trips. More customers.

It’s an excellent and well-thought-out pitch, and in light of the new developments of the Tesla and Buc-ee’s love story, we can see that both companies agree.

