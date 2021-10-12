Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

EV Charging

Tesla Superchargers Coming To Buc-ees, The World’s Largest Gas Station

Published

Tesla is bringing its Superchargers to Buc-ees in both New Braunfels, TX and Bastrop, TX. The New Braunfels location also happens to be the world’s largest gas station and convenience store.

A year ago, the folks from the Tesla Owners Club of Austin met with a Tesla representative who asked them where they would like to see Tesla Superchargers. Club members suggested Buc-ees, and a year later, it’s happening. To show just how big of a deal this is for Tesla and clean energy advocates, let me explain what Buc-ees is. It’s a gas station on steroids, and that’s just barely the description.

I used to live in Texas and they do gas stations differently there. I used to do my laundry at one in Dallas where they had a gas station, a convenience store, a slammin’ authentic Mexican restaurant, and a laundromat that had chandeliers.

The Buc-ees I’ve been to didn’t have the laundry facility, but it had the atmosphere of a Buc-ees-themed mall. You could get clothes, fudge, and even BBQ.

A Voice for Efland & Orange, which is based out of North Carolina, shared some more stats on the Buc-ees locations in Texas. The Buc-ees in New Braunfels, Texas, is the largest gas station in the world. Buc-ees was initially developed for the wide-open spaces of Texas and designed to meet consumer challenges and desires of Texas, which has over 3,000 miles of interstate highways. The Bastrop location takes up 56,000 square feet, has 96 gas pumps that sell Buc-ees branded fuel, 655 parking spaces, 71 toilets and urinals, and, yes, there is a 24/7 janitorial team. The New Braunfels location spans 67,000 square feet, has 60 gas pumps, has 80 soda fountain dispensers, and has the world’s largest car wash (255 feet long).

In an emailed statement from the Tesla Owners Club of Austin, I was told:

“Last year, in October 2020, our president Matt Holm helped organize a meet-up for our club, with a local representative from Tesla. During the meet-up, the Tesla rep asked our club where we would like to see superchargers. One of our club members suggested Buc-ees. The entire club liked the idea. Buc-ees is a great place to stop when traveling.

“I think it’s amazing that Tesla would reach out to local Tesla Owners like this, and listen to their ideas. I’ve never heard of another company meeting, in person, with people that purchased their products just to find out what they are interested in having, and actually ask them for their ideas and make it a reality like this.”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla China Tesla China

Cars

Tesla China Sold 56,000 Made-In-China EVs In September — 27% Month-On-Month Increase

It was just a couple of months ago that we were debunking the FUD that centered around Tesla’s sales in China. The end proved...

3 hours ago
Tesla Model 3 China Tesla Model 3 China

Cars

Tesla China Wins Lawsuit Against Driver Who Claimed Tesla Was Responsible For His Bad Driving

In China, Tesla won a lawsuit against a driver who wrecked his Model 3 and blamed Tesla for his bad driving. “Ray4Tesla” has been...

4 hours ago

Batteries

Harmony Energy Plans IPO To Fund Development Of 427 MWh Of Tesla Megapack Storage Projects

Harmony Energy Income Trust has announced that it will undertake an initial public offering (IPO). The purpose of the IPO is to fund the...

4 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla’s FSD Safety Score Is Finding Out Who Will Tolerate FSD

Passengers in autonomous vehicles will expect to be able to drink a coffee and feel like they are on a bus or a train,...

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.