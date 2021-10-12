Tesla Superchargers Coming To Buc-ees, The World’s Largest Gas Station

Tesla is bringing its Superchargers to Buc-ees in both New Braunfels, TX and Bastrop, TX. The New Braunfels location also happens to be the world’s largest gas station and convenience store.

FUN 🦫NEWS! Looks like @Tesla has worked very well with one of our *favorite* places to stop when we travel. @bucees in both new Braunfels and Bastrop, Texas are slated to have Tesla superchargers.

cr: @MarcoRPTesla pic.twitter.com/E4NS4J9cft — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) October 12, 2021

A year ago, the folks from the Tesla Owners Club of Austin met with a Tesla representative who asked them where they would like to see Tesla Superchargers. Club members suggested Buc-ees, and a year later, it’s happening. To show just how big of a deal this is for Tesla and clean energy advocates, let me explain what Buc-ees is. It’s a gas station on steroids, and that’s just barely the description.

This was exactly a year ago, when a Tesla rep met with our club and asked us where we would like superchargers. Our members all suggested @bucees . Fast forward a year& Tesla has pulled permits to build superchargers at Bucees! Thanks @Tesla @elonmusk for making this a reality! https://t.co/jFplrCBnXI — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) October 12, 2021

I used to live in Texas and they do gas stations differently there. I used to do my laundry at one in Dallas where they had a gas station, a convenience store, a slammin’ authentic Mexican restaurant, and a laundromat that had chandeliers.

The Buc-ees I’ve been to didn’t have the laundry facility, but it had the atmosphere of a Buc-ees-themed mall. You could get clothes, fudge, and even BBQ.

A Voice for Efland & Orange, which is based out of North Carolina, shared some more stats on the Buc-ees locations in Texas. The Buc-ees in New Braunfels, Texas, is the largest gas station in the world. Buc-ees was initially developed for the wide-open spaces of Texas and designed to meet consumer challenges and desires of Texas, which has over 3,000 miles of interstate highways. The Bastrop location takes up 56,000 square feet, has 96 gas pumps that sell Buc-ees branded fuel, 655 parking spaces, 71 toilets and urinals, and, yes, there is a 24/7 janitorial team. The New Braunfels location spans 67,000 square feet, has 60 gas pumps, has 80 soda fountain dispensers, and has the world’s largest car wash (255 feet long).

In an emailed statement from the Tesla Owners Club of Austin, I was told:

“Last year, in October 2020, our president Matt Holm helped organize a meet-up for our club, with a local representative from Tesla. During the meet-up, the Tesla rep asked our club where we would like to see superchargers. One of our club members suggested Buc-ees. The entire club liked the idea. Buc-ees is a great place to stop when traveling.

“I think it’s amazing that Tesla would reach out to local Tesla Owners like this, and listen to their ideas. I’ve never heard of another company meeting, in person, with people that purchased their products just to find out what they are interested in having, and actually ask them for their ideas and make it a reality like this.”

