The GEN3 Stride Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

In a world where electric bike prices seem to just keep going up, GEN3 has dropped the Stride at the incredibly affordable price of $1,499. On paper, it fires on all cylinders, with a 500-watt rear hub motor, 10Ah frame-integrated battery, included rear rack, and an attractive and functional step-through frame. But that only tells half the story.

GEN3 sent us the Stride for us to run through the paces and after pounding the pavement for a few weeks, we’re back to tell the tale.

Disclaimer: GEN3 sent us the Stride free of charge for the purposes of this review and generously sponsored this review.

At first glance, the GEN3 Stride looks like a tame commuter bike. The white, step-through frame, the compact 26″ x 1.75″ CST hybrid tires, and the frame-integrated battery all contribute to an understated look. It almost looks shy. Over the years of reviewing electric bikes, I have ridden just about every combination under the sun, from underpowered single-speed vehicles to mega monsters that push the limits of what’s legally allowed within the definition of an electric bike.

Scanning the bike as if reading a book by its cover, as we all do at first glance, I mounted the Stride and casually took off up the street, pulling a wheelie. I was instantly impressed as the torque from the Bafang 500-watt rear hub motor kicked in and threatened to turn my lazy wheelie into something altogether more acrobatic. With a renewed sense of respect for the bike, I continued up the hill from my house, throttling down the pedal assist to a more tame level.

Assembling the Stride took an average amount of time, at just under an hour for me to take it from boxed up on the doorstep to fully assembled. As with any electric bike, for those comfortable with basic bicycle maintenance, assembly should be a breeze but if you’re unsure, it’s always best to seek help from professionals. If you’re going to have it assembled, I recommend working with a bike shop before ordering and having it shipped directly to them to eliminate the need to shuttle an awkwardly large box across town.

The GEN3 Stride is a purpose-built commuter e-bike, but hits higher than its weight when it comes to the motor and power. This translates to a very approachable step-through commuter e-bike that can not only support riders of up to 275 pounds, its motor has enough punch to functionally move larger riders around. Naturally, hauling more weight around comes at a cost of lower range, but that’s to be expected for larger riders on any electric bike.

The inclusion of a beefy, TIG-welded rear rack from the factory that’s capable of supporting 55 pounds / 25 kg makes it even easier for commuters to toss a set of panniers or strap a basket on and get straight to using the bike. I’m personally a huge fan of simply strapping a plastic milk crate to the back for the ultimate utility with the least fuss, but to each their own.

In my rides around town, the GEN3 Stride performed well. I blasted down our hill, and while GEN3’s mechanical disc brakes will not win any medals for quick stops or brake feel, they are more than sufficient to slow the bike and its cargo down. I tightened them up before the ride and recommend you check your brakes and tire pressures before each ride as well.

On the flatlands, the Stride was absolutely in its element. The 26″ x 1.75″ tires are smaller in diameter than most modern commuter bikes, but lend to a lower overall stance of the bike that makes it more approachable to shorter riders. I was expecting their relative lower volume to make for a rougher ride, but the front suspension fork paired with a little extra meat on the CST hybrid tires dampened the bumps and made for a nice, comfortable ride when on the street. It’s not built for off road riding, so don’t expect miracles there.

Downstairs, the Stride sports a 7-speed Shimano Tourney geared system that’s par for the course. I’d personally prefer a bit of a larger range of gears, as I live in a hilly area, but paired with the high-torque motor, I honestly didn’t miss an ultra low climbing gear. The sacrifice is a bit less range overall, but that’s a tradeoff that I’m willing to make most of the time.

On range, the Stride is rated for 40 miles of riding per charge and with its 10Ah battery, that might be something you can achieve if you work at it, but with my oversized frame and hilly terrain, I was trending much closer to 25 miles of range per charge on my rides. It’s worth being aware of, but not something that I would worry too much about, as GEN3 offers additional batteries for the Stride for just $349.99. Why pay for and carry around extra battery capacity before you’re even sure you’re going to need it? Buy the bike and try it out for a bit, then pickup some additional range if you’re consistently riding more miles than the battery can support.

At $1,499, the GEN3 Stride is one of the best values out there in the world of electric bicycles today. Its 500-watt Bafang rear hub motor packs a real punch for its weight and paired with the elegantly integrated 10Ah battery, delivers on range. This is a great starter e-bike with a set of components that will let you explore the potential of electric bikes, upgrade components, range, etc., as fitness improves and comfort with commuting increases.

For more information about the Stride electric bike, or to order one for yourself, head over to the GEN3 Stride website.

GEN3 Stride Specs

Motor : Bafang 500 watt continuous/900 watt peak power rear hub motor with 65 N/m of torque

: Bafang 500 watt continuous/900 watt peak power rear hub motor with 65 N/m of torque Battery Capacity : 500Wh/10Ah frame-integrated battery

: 500Wh/10Ah frame-integrated battery Range : up to 40 miles of range per charge

: up to 40 miles of range per charge Assistance : 5 levels of pedal assistance and left-mounted thumb throttle

: 5 levels of pedal assistance and left-mounted thumb throttle Charging Time : 6 hours from 0-100%

: 6 hours from 0-100% Lights : Front: Battery-integrated Spanninga Axendo 40, Rear: Battery-Powered Rack Mounted

: Front: Battery-integrated Spanninga Axendo 40, Rear: Battery-Powered Rack Mounted Brakes : GEN3 DB-330 Mechanical Disc Brakes with 160mm rear rotor and 180mm front rotor

: GEN3 DB-330 Mechanical Disc Brakes with 160mm rear rotor and 180mm front rotor Gearing : Shimano Tourney 7-Speed system with Shimano thumb shifter

: Shimano Tourney 7-Speed system with Shimano thumb shifter Frame : 6061 Double-Butted Aluminum

: 6061 Double-Butted Aluminum Fork : Suspension fork sporting 50mm travel, lockout switch, and variable dampening adjustment

: Suspension fork sporting 50mm travel, lockout switch, and variable dampening adjustment Saddle : Trekking Comfort Saddle (260mm x 165mm) on a 350mm x 27.2mm aluminum tube

: Trekking Comfort Saddle (260mm x 165mm) on a 350mm x 27.2mm aluminum tube Tires : 26″ x 1.75″ CST Traveler Classic with EPS

: 26″ x 1.75″ CST Traveler Classic with EPS Rear Rack : TIG Welded Anodized Black Aluminum with maximum payload capacity of 55 lbs./25 kg

: TIG Welded Anodized Black Aluminum with maximum payload capacity of 55 lbs./25 kg Bike Weight : 56.4 lb / 25.6 kg

: 56.4 lb / 25.6 kg Max. Rider Weight: 275 lb 125 kg

GEN3 sent us the Stride free of charge for the purposes of this review. This article is supported by GEN3.

All images credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Advertisement