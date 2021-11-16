Tesla Semi Spotted Charging At Megacharger At Giga Nevada

Twitter user @hwfeinstein shared photos earlier today of a white Tesla Semi charging at the Megacharger at Giga Nevada. The truck had a semi trailer attached to it while it was charging and it could be either a prototype we’ve seen before or perhaps one of the ones Pepsi is preparing to receive. At this point, we’re not sure.

Awesome sighting today of a charging Tesla Semi at Tesla Giga Nevada! @SawyerMerritt @WholeMarsBlog pic.twitter.com/OoEPI3pacY — 🦃 FSDBETA $TSLA 🐂 in Washington טסלה (@hwfeinstein) November 15, 2021

Just last week, Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguart told CNBC that the company was preparing to receive its first deliveries of the Tesla Semi truck this year.

“You know, we replace our fleet regularly over every 10 years more or less. And we’re already starting to buy electric trucks actually from Tesla. I mean, I don’t want to promote anybody, but that’s the brand we’re using so far and we’re getting our first deliveries this Q4.”

This may sound like awesome news, but Elon Musk recently said not to read too much into what Pepsi’s CEO said. He reiterated that Tesla is constrained by the global chip supply in the short term and battery cell supply in the long term, and that it wasn’t possible to produce additional vehicles in volume until both constraints are addressed.

Please don’t read too much into this. As mentioned publicly, Tesla is constrained by chip supply short-term & cell supply long-term. Not possible to produce additional vehicles in volume until both constraints are addressed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021

Whether or not Pepsi is receiving its first Semi this year isn’t known, but what is known is that those old rumors of the Tesla Semi not existing can be put to bed again.

