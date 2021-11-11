Tesla Attends 2021 Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers National Convention Looking For Talent

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers is focused on empowering hispanics and bringing more of them into STEM, including through the 2021 SHPE National Convention in Orlando, Florida. Interestingly, Tesla has a booth and is actively looking for engineers at this week’s national convention (November 10–14). The theme for the convention is “The Most Magical Time” and it is celebrating SHPE’s evolution.

The SHPE National Convention has over 9,000 people attending and is made up of five distinct conferences:

Pre-College

Academic

SHPEtinas

SHPETech

Professionals in STEM.

Tesla is on a long list of exhibitors and is providing both a virtual and live experience. On the company’s LinkedIn page, a couple of Tesla employees expressed their excitement at looking forward to meeting great talent and Tesla’s future engineering leaders. Tesla is also one of the many sponsors of the event, along with TikTok, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Square, Inc., T-Mobile, and many other corporations.

In 2020, Tesla published its first Diversity & Inclusion Report and announced its focus on being more representative of the evolving U.S. population as well as its commitment to being more inclusive. Tesla stated that Black, African American, Hispanic, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native communities are typically underrepresented in the U.S and that this same group collectively represents 60% of its workforce. However, Tesla noted that 33% of its upper leadership are from underrepresented communities and that it’s seeking to grow that number.

“We are proud to be a majority-minority company, and we are proud to report that our business reflects the underrepresented communities that have struggled to break through the roadblocks to equal opportunity.”

Tesla noted that Hispanics and Latinx employees, at the time of the report, made up 22% of its U.S. workforce, Asian employees 21%, Black and African Americans 10%, and women 21%. Since the publication of the report, Tesla has been actively recruiting employees and working to increase the diversity of its workforce.

