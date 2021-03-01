Tesla To Host HBCU Virtual Info Session On March 3

Tesla is hosting its second Historically Black College and University (HBCU) info session on March 3rd at 3:00 pm Eastern Time. Tesla is keeping its commitment to students attending HBCU colleges and is inviting both HBCU students and alumni to join the virtual informational session on Wednesday. The session will include learning opportunities about full-time roles at Tesla.

Tesla will also give the floor to HBCU graduates who are current Tesla employees so they can share their experiences. Tesla noted in its application page that those attending the virtual session will learn “first hand about what it’s like to work at Tesla and directly impact our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

If you are an HBCU student or alumnus and want to attend Tesla’s virtual info session, click here to fill out the form. In regards to this, Tesla’s Vice President of People, Valerie Workman, shared on LinkedIn that Tesla was “Walking the walk.” Earlier in February, Tesla announced that in collaboration with its Black @ Tesla ERG, it was celebrating Black History Month by hosting education and cultural events.

Although this HBCU session is in March, Black history is something that should be honored every day, and Tesla is continuing to do this by focusing on inclusion for students at HBCU colleges and alumni.

Tesla’s partnership with Huston-Tillotson University, which is an HBCU in Austin, is just the beginning, and this info session is a part of that.

In another sign of Tesla’s focus on inclusion, the company recently scored 100/100 in LGBTQ equality — for the 6th year in a row.

Proud to have scored 100/100 in LGBTQ equality for the 6th year in a row 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/zz3PeKRRSL — Tesla (@Tesla) February 1, 2021

Featured image courtesy of Tesla.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here