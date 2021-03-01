Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla HBCU

Clean Power

Tesla To Host HBCU Virtual Info Session On March 3

Published

Tesla is hosting its second Historically Black College and University (HBCU) info session on March 3rd at 3:00 pm Eastern Time. Tesla is keeping its commitment to students attending HBCU colleges and is inviting both HBCU students and alumni to join the virtual informational session on Wednesday. The session will include learning opportunities about full-time roles at Tesla.

Tesla will also give the floor to HBCU graduates who are current Tesla employees so they can share their experiences. Tesla noted in its application page that those attending the virtual session will learn “first hand about what it’s like to work at Tesla and directly impact our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

If you are an HBCU student or alumnus and want to attend Tesla’s virtual info session, click here to fill out the form. In regards to this, Tesla’s Vice President of People, Valerie Workman, shared on LinkedIn that Tesla was “Walking the walk.” Earlier in February, Tesla announced that in collaboration with its Black @ Tesla ERG, it was celebrating Black History Month by hosting education and cultural events.

Although this HBCU session is in March, Black history is something that should be honored every day, and Tesla is continuing to do this by focusing on inclusion for students at HBCU colleges and alumni.

Tesla’s partnership with Huston-Tillotson University, which is an HBCU in Austin, is just the beginning, and this info session is a part of that.

In another sign of Tesla’s focus on inclusion, the company recently scored 100/100 in LGBTQ equality — for the 6th year in a row.

Featured image courtesy of Tesla.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New CleanTechnica Podcasts

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Will Tesla Hit Elon’s 20 Million Vehicles/Year By 2030 Target?

One of the bolder and perhaps more surprising targets announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year was the target of reaching a 20...

1 day ago

Cars

Electric Vehicle Sales Bonanza — 20 Charts & Graphs

Thanks to a recent suggestion from a CleanTechnica reader, I’ve gone ahead and created a page that I’m putting in our sidebar and will...

2 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

China × Cleantech — January 2021

Welcome to China × Cleantech — January 2021 edition. Our China x Cleantech series covers top cleantech stories in China each month. Happy 牛 Year! I...

2 days ago

Cars

Volkswagen ID.4 & Tesla Model Y Highway Range Test — A Look Behind The Numbers

In a Car and Driver highway test, a Tesla Model Y went further than a VW ID.4. But there's a story behind those numbers.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.