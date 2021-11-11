Menlo Park Police To Purchase Tesla Model Ys & Ford Mustang Mach-Es

Menlo Park is upgrading its police fleet and has been approved by the city council to purchase three new Tesla Model Y vehicles for a pilot program as well as six Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles, The Almanac reports. The city is also getting a Chevy Bolt for code enforcement. The purchase is part of the city’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint. The city council voted 3-2 in October to replace 6 gas-powered police vehicles with Ford Mustang Mach-Es.

The police department will begin a $350,000 pilot program to test the three Tesla vehicles. Each one is expected to cost between $108,000 and 116,000 after the police modifications are applied.

The article also noted that the city’s public works department plans to replace several vehicles, including a hybrid forestry truck, a towable compressor, a dump truck, a tree chipper, a water tender, and a water valve exerciser truck. According to a staff report, the standard used in determining the suitability of vehicles for police work is the Michigan State Police Vehicle Evaluation, which determines whether a vehicle is considered pursuit-rated or pursuit capable. For now, Tesla vehicles have not been vetted by that system, but the nearby city of Fremont has tested its Tesla vehicles in pilot programs, and Tesla vehicles have been used in several other police fleets.

In September of this year, the Fremont Police Department announced that it added a Tesla Model Y to its fleet. In 2020, the department released its EV pilot program results from testing its Tesla Model S 85, and the report stated that the vehicle reduced fuel costs by over $4,000, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and helped the city meet some of its goals. You can read more about that report here.

The Menlo Park staff report stated that the city’s municipal fleet of vehicles and equipment was one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gases from the city’s operations. In response to this, the city adopted its sustainable fleet policy in March of 2020 to prioritize the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. In total, the city has 112 fleet vehicles, with 22 being hybrids and 5 being fully electric.

Mayor Drew Combs told The Almanac that the city council wants the city to be a leader in reducing carbon footprint. “The council has expressed desire that we be a leader in issues related to reducing carbon footprint.

“I like the idea of the city taking the onus on itself versus issuing mandates for the public.”

