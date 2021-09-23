Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Fremont Police Department Adds Tesla Model Y To Its Fleet

Published

The Fremont Police Department has added another Tesla to its fleet, this one is a Model Y. In the department’s latest post, it noted that the Model Y became its latest addition in its hybrid and electric fleet of over 40 vehicles.

“Compared to the Tesla Model S 85 deployed in 2019, the Tesla Model Y can last one to two patrol shifts on one charge and reaches an additional 61 miles per charge while maintaining the same projected ownership costs.”

The new Tesla Model Y police vehicle will make one of its first public appearances at the Fremont Street Eats Public Safety Night on October 1, 2021, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Fremont Main Library and the police department encourages media and community members to attend and get a first-hand look at the newest patrol vehicle.

The police department paid a total of $57,126.83 after taxes and fees. The vehicle has a premium interior, 19 inch Gemini Wheels, an all-black premium interior with five seats, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and long-range all-wheel drive. Naturally, the department made the following modifications to the new Model Y as is did with the Model S.

  • Overhead light-bar and siren.
  • Headlight and rear flashers.
  • Equipment console and electronics tray.
  • Mobile digital computer and mounting system.
  • Police vehicle radio.
  • Vehicle camera Push-bumper.
  • Prisoner partition.
  • Prisoner seat.
  • Ballistic door panels for driver and front passenger doors.

The trunk lights and driver and passenger spotlights were added to the Model Y only while the push bar spotlight was only added to the Model S85.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Forecast: U.S. Hydropower Generation to Decline 14% in 2021 Due to Drought

In our latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that electricity generation from U.S. hydropower plants will be 14% lower in 2021 than it was in...

3 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

We Can’t Let Insurance Companies Bring The Age Of “Send It!” To An End

Recent developments and some tweets I’ve been seeing have me concerned about not only the future of automotive privacy, but our ability to have...

6 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

MIT Study On Tesla Autopilot Users Highlights Eye Patterns But Notes That It Doesn’t “Automatically Imply Distraction Or Inattention”

There’s a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which looked at Tesla owners using Autopilot and how they interact with it....

7 hours ago

Clean Transport

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vehicle Electrification 101

By Shelby Parks  Transportation pollution affects hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. each year and is the highest source of climate pollution...

22 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.