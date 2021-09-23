Fremont Police Department Adds Tesla Model Y To Its Fleet

The Fremont Police Department has added another Tesla to its fleet, this one is a Model Y. In the department’s latest post, it noted that the Model Y became its latest addition in its hybrid and electric fleet of over 40 vehicles.

“Compared to the Tesla Model S 85 deployed in 2019, the Tesla Model Y can last one to two patrol shifts on one charge and reaches an additional 61 miles per charge while maintaining the same projected ownership costs.”

The new Tesla Model Y police vehicle will make one of its first public appearances at the Fremont Street Eats Public Safety Night on October 1, 2021, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Fremont Main Library and the police department encourages media and community members to attend and get a first-hand look at the newest patrol vehicle.

Today, @FremontPD announced the deployment of a #Tesla Model Y to its #police fleet. The Department’s fleet of #hybrid and electric cars features over forty vehicles and four charging stations. Learn more by visiting https://t.co/SxKafgElHK. pic.twitter.com/LyCVJAS2kV — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) September 22, 2021

The police department paid a total of $57,126.83 after taxes and fees. The vehicle has a premium interior, 19 inch Gemini Wheels, an all-black premium interior with five seats, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and long-range all-wheel drive. Naturally, the department made the following modifications to the new Model Y as is did with the Model S.

Overhead light-bar and siren.

Headlight and rear flashers.

Equipment console and electronics tray.

Mobile digital computer and mounting system.

Police vehicle radio.

Vehicle camera Push-bumper.

Prisoner partition.

Prisoner seat.

Ballistic door panels for driver and front passenger doors.

The trunk lights and driver and passenger spotlights were added to the Model Y only while the push bar spotlight was only added to the Model S85.

